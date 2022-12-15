Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Bangladesh: Mohammed Siraj exacts revenge on Litton Das, pumped Virat Kohli joins in the celebration

India vs Bangladesh: Mohammed Siraj exacts revenge on Litton Das, pumped Virat Kohli joins in the celebration

Virat Kohli, stationed at the slips region, mocked Litton Das with his hands-in-ears gesture to give him a fiery send-off.

Mohammed Siraj (L) and Litton Das (R) were involved in a heated exchange on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. Image: Twitter

Chittagong: India pacer Mohammed Siraj and Bangladesh batter Litton Das were involved in a sledging episode on Day 2 of the first Test on Thursday. The continuation of events resulted in the latter’s wicket off the very next ball. To add to the masala, Virat Kohli joined in on the overly enthusiastic celebrations.

It all transpired in the 14th over of Bangladesh’s innings. Litton Das, who had smacked four boundaries in the previous session, thereby racing off to 24 runs. In the post-Tea session, he was yet to score a run in the three overs of play.

On the first ball of the Siraj over, Das played a defensive shot comfortably off the back foot. Siraj, in his follow-through, had a few words to say.

The Bangladesh batter had a go at Siraj of his own. He held his hands over his ears in a gesture of “what did you say?” The umpire was quick to intervene forcing Siraj to return to his bowling mark.

On the next ball, Siraj hit the deck hard. The ball stayed low, hit the bottom edge of Litton’s bat and crashed into the stumps. In celebration, Siraj had his finger on his lips.

Kohli, stationed at the slips region, mocked Das with his hands-in-ears gesture to give him a fiery send-off.

Updated Date: December 15, 2022 19:23:27 IST

