First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
ENG in NZ | 5th T20I Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
AFG and WI in IND Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
BAN in IND Nov 14, 2019
IND vs BAN
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: 'Man of the month', 'Incredible stats', Twitter reacts as Deepak Chahar picks best bowling figures in T20Is

Here is how twitter reacted after Deepak Chahar bowled a record-breaking spell in the third T20I match of the series against Bangladesh

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 10, 2019 23:44:57 IST

Deepak Chahar took six wickets for seven runs as India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in their third and final T20 match to win the closely fought series 2-1 on Sunday.

Chasing a winning target of 175, Bangladesh was bowled out for 144 in 19.2 overs as India rallied after losing the opener.

Medium-fast bowler Chahar needed only 3.2 overs to destroy Bangladesh, including the last three wickets. Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim smashed 81 off 48 balls with 10 fours and two sixes before he was bowled by Shivam Dube (3-30).

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scored attacking half-centuries after India was put in to bat and reached 174-5.

Iyer scored a career-best 62 runs off 33 balls — with three fours and five sixes — while Rahul made 52 off 35 balls as they rescued India's innings after a double blow early on.

Put into bat, India had made a poor start with big-hitting Rohit Sharma (2) and Shikhar Dhawan (19) falling cheaply.

Bangladesh won the opener by seven wickets, its first-ever win over India in the T20 format. India won the second T20 by eight wickets to level the series.

Here is how twitter reacted after Chahar picked up best bowling figures in T20Is: 

A day to remember!

Best ever figures in T20I cricket for Chahar

Evolving as a T20I bowler is Chahar

In the elite list

Bhajji gives 5 stars to Chahar

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2019 23:44:57 IST

Tags : Cricket, Deepak Chahar, India, India Vs Bangladesh, KL Rahul, Mohammad Naim, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5264 263
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9072 259
6 New Zealand 5843 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all