India vs Bangladesh: 'Man of the month', 'Incredible stats', Twitter reacts as Deepak Chahar picks best bowling figures in T20Is
Here is how twitter reacted after Deepak Chahar bowled a record-breaking spell in the third T20I match of the series against Bangladesh
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs MUM Mumbai beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs RLY Railways beat Hyderabad by 4 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 UP Vs VID Vidarbha beat Uttar Pradesh by 9 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 11th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH vs SER - Nov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs SAU - Nov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs NAG - Nov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra govt formation: Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim after BJP expresses inability to muster up numbers
-
How Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar and other streaming platforms are changing the dynamics of Telugu film industry
-
Ayodhya verdict: Supreme Court yet again invokes Article 142, extends judgment beyond merely settling Ram Janmabhoomi land claim
-
Shiv Sena will declare strategy if 'no one else' is able to form govt in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut; asserts party not in 'politics of trade'
-
Liverpool vs Manchester City, LIVE Score, Premier League 2019: Sadio Mane puts Liverpool three goals up
-
Tanuja Chandra: 'If there are 150 Hindi films in a year, not even 50 are led by female actors'
-
Spain sees fourth general election in as many years amid political deadlock; polling takes place in backdrop of Catalonia's separatist push
-
Demonetisation 3rd anniversary: Banning high-value notes failed to meet objectives, but digitisation may check black money generation
-
As Naga Sadhus gather for annual Pushkar Mela, a glimpse into their philosophy of detachment
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
Deepak Chahar took six wickets for seven runs as India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in their third and final T20 match to win the closely fought series 2-1 on Sunday.
Chasing a winning target of 175, Bangladesh was bowled out for 144 in 19.2 overs as India rallied after losing the opener.
Medium-fast bowler Chahar needed only 3.2 overs to destroy Bangladesh, including the last three wickets. Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim smashed 81 off 48 balls with 10 fours and two sixes before he was bowled by Shivam Dube (3-30).
Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scored attacking half-centuries after India was put in to bat and reached 174-5.
Iyer scored a career-best 62 runs off 33 balls — with three fours and five sixes — while Rahul made 52 off 35 balls as they rescued India's innings after a double blow early on.
Put into bat, India had made a poor start with big-hitting Rohit Sharma (2) and Shikhar Dhawan (19) falling cheaply.
Bangladesh won the opener by seven wickets, its first-ever win over India in the T20 format. India won the second T20 by eight wickets to level the series.
Here is how twitter reacted after Chahar picked up best bowling figures in T20Is:
A day to remember!
Best ever figures in T20I cricket for Chahar
Evolving as a T20I bowler is Chahar
In the elite list
Bhajji gives 5 stars to Chahar
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2019 23:44:57 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar's record-breaking spell powers India to series win in third T20I
India vs Bangladesh: From Rohit Sharma to Sanju Samson, five players to watch out for in upcoming T20I series
Resolute Bangladesh display all-round effort in smog-hit Delhi to beat India in first T20I