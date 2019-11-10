Deepak Chahar took six wickets for seven runs as India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in their third and final T20 match to win the closely fought series 2-1 on Sunday.

Chasing a winning target of 175, Bangladesh was bowled out for 144 in 19.2 overs as India rallied after losing the opener.

Medium-fast bowler Chahar needed only 3.2 overs to destroy Bangladesh, including the last three wickets. Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim smashed 81 off 48 balls with 10 fours and two sixes before he was bowled by Shivam Dube (3-30).

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scored attacking half-centuries after India was put in to bat and reached 174-5.

Iyer scored a career-best 62 runs off 33 balls — with three fours and five sixes — while Rahul made 52 off 35 balls as they rescued India's innings after a double blow early on.

Put into bat, India had made a poor start with big-hitting Rohit Sharma (2) and Shikhar Dhawan (19) falling cheaply.

Bangladesh won the opener by seven wickets, its first-ever win over India in the T20 format. India won the second T20 by eight wickets to level the series.

Here is how twitter reacted after Chahar picked up best bowling figures in T20Is:

A day to remember!

6-7, including a hat-trick. These are i credible stats. Deepak Chahar will never forget this day! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 10, 2019

Best ever figures in T20I cricket for Chahar

Deeeeepak Chamka in Nagpur. Soooo happy for him. Best ever T20i figures. Should be the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series. #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 10, 2019

Evolving as a T20I bowler is Chahar

Very impressed with the way @deepak_chahar9 has evolved as a T20I bowler. Always had the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball but has worked hard to bowl in the middle and end overs. Got a lot of variations up his sleeves & knows when to use them. #INDvsBAN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 10, 2019

In the elite list

Hat tricks in international cricket in 2019 Tests: J Bumrah ODIs: Mohd Shami, T Boult T20Is: Rashid Khan, L Malinga, Mohd Hasnain, Khawar Ali, Norman Vanua, D CHAHAR#INDvBAN — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 10, 2019

Bhajji gives 5 stars to Chahar

Man of the month #deepakchahhar chaaaaaaaa gyaaaaa apna ladka ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2019

With inputs from AP