India vs Bangladesh LIVE cricket score 1st Test, Day 2: IND eye big total vs BAN

After 111 overs,India 320/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 28 , Kuldeep Yadav 10)
IND vs BAN LIVE
The Indian batters continue to frustrate Bangladesh bowling unit. Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav have chipped in with valuable runs here
|India
|Bangladesh
|328/7 (112.0 ov) - R/R 2.93
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|Batting
|31
|62
|1
|1
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Batting
|10
|47
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Taijul Islam
|36
|9
|95
|3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 293/7 (98)
|
30 (30) R/R: 2.14
Kuldeep Yadav 10(47)
Ravichandran Ashwin 20(37)
|
Shreyas Iyer 86(192) S.R (44.79)
b Ebadot Hossain
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second day of the first Test. Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here!
IND vs BAN LIVE
The Indian batters continue to frustrate Bangladesh bowling unit. Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav have chipped in with valuable runs here
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Oh this is a good shot from Kuldeep. Second four for him. He first pulled a short one earlier to the fence towards the mid-wicket boundary and now goes for the reverse sweep on a tossed up delivery from Taijul Islam
After 105 overs,India 305/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 21 , Kuldeep Yadav 2)
India vs Bangladesh
India have gone past the 300-run mark despite losing Shreyas Iyer. Ashwin is playing a good role here
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE
That's the first wicket for Bangladesh in the day. Ebadot Hosain has castled Shreyas Iyer with a peach of a delivery. Bowls it touch fuller, on the off stump channel, breaches Iyer's defence and cleans him up. Iyer goes for 86 as India lose seven now
IND vs BAN LIVE
Now that's a good shot from Ashwin. Mehidy Hasan goes a bit fuller. Ashwin dances down the track and hammers it over long on for a maximum
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Oh! That's a dropped catch. Ebadot bowled it short and Iyer pulled that one but miscued his stroke and it went high up in the air. The fielder stationed at deep fine leg ran towards his left but didn't judge the catch and dropped it
Look who has joined the side!
Hey @JUnadkat, welcome back to #TeamIndia! ☺️👏 pic.twitter.com/F5oF61dEGS— BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2022
IND vs BAN LIVE
So the players are out in the middle. Iyer and R Ashwin will begin proceedings for India on Day 2 after Axar Patel was dismissed on the final ball of the first day
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime form and has been scoring runs for India consistently. He has once again shown his class and is now 18 away from second Test hundred
Stumps on Day 1⃣ of the first #BANvIND Test!@ShreyasIyer15 remains unbeaten on 8⃣2⃣* as #TeamIndia reach 278/6 at the end of day's play 👌— BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2022
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/CVZ44N7IRe pic.twitter.com/muGIlGUbNE
PREVIEW: India were in a spot of bother on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh after getting reduced to 112/4 but Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara performed the resuce operation and provided the resistance.
Pujara missed out on a well deserved ton while Iyer remained unbeaten at 82 as India ended the day’s proceedings at 278/6.
India’s top order failed to deliver as Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were sent back in the hut in the first session. Later, it was Rishabh Pant (48) and Pujara who steadied the ship for the side before Pant also departed for 48, leaving India in a spot of bother.
Pujara was then joined by Iyer and the two batters frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers and made some valuable contributions with the bat.
Playing XI
India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
