India vs Bangladesh LIVE cricket score 1st Test, Day 2: IND eye big total vs BAN

PREVIEW: India were in a spot of bother on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh after getting reduced to 112/4 but Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara performed the resuce operation and provided the resistance.

Pujara missed out on a well deserved ton while Iyer remained unbeaten at 82 as India ended the day’s proceedings at 278/6.

India’s top order failed to deliver as Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were sent back in the hut in the first session. Later, it was Rishabh Pant (48) and Pujara who steadied the ship for the side before Pant also departed for 48, leaving India in a spot of bother.

Pujara was then joined by Iyer and the two batters frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers and made some valuable contributions with the bat.

Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

