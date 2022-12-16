Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh Vs India At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 14 December, 2022

14 December, 2022
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

404/10 (133.5 ov)

20/0 (8.4 ov)

1st Test
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

150/10 (55.5 ov)

Live Blog
India Bangladesh
404/10 (133.5 ov) - R/R 3.02 150/10 (55.5 ov) - R/R 2.69
20/0 (8.4 ov) - R/R 2.31

Play In Progress

India lead by 274 runs

KL Rahul (C) - 10

Shubman Gill - 9

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul (C) Batting 10 27 1 0
Shubman Gill Batting 9 25 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Khaled Ahmed 4.4 0 15 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

20 (20) R/R: 2.3

KL Rahul (C) 10(27)
Shubman Gill 9(25)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE score 1st Test Day 3: IND in driver's seat vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here!

10:34 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh are missing Ebadot Hosain. He is not on the field due to a back spasm. The hosts are a bowler short at the moment 

10:19 (IST)

IND vs BAN LIVE 
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill didn't really have a great outing in the first innings and the two openers will now look to be among runs in the second 

10:07 (IST)

09:59 (IST)

India vs BAN LIVE SCORE
So, India won't be en-forcing a follow-on. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul come out to bat in the second innings 

09:50 (IST)
wkt

India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Axar Patel has a wicket. Mehidy Hasan dances down the track to go for the big hit but misses the ball completely and the rest is done by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Bangladesh are all out for 150 

09:29 (IST)

09:21 (IST)
wkt

India vs Bangladesh- IND get the breakthrough
Kuldeep Yadav has his fifth. Tosses it up, bowls it around the middle and off stump channel as the ball takes a sharp turn into the right-hander. Ebadot moves across a bit, tries to negoatiate it on the on side but gets a thin edge and the rest is done by Rishabh Pant behind the wickets. He is gone for 17 

09:08 (IST)
four

India vs Bangladesh- First boundary of the day
Siraj goes full and just outside off as Ebadot Hosain shows the full face of the bat. The ball takes the outside edge and runs down to the third man boundary

09:02 (IST)

IND vs BAN
So, the players are out in the middle. Kuldeep Yadav will begin the proceedings for India with the ball. Mehidy Hasan and Ebadot Hossain will resume proceedings for Bangladesh 

08:59 (IST)

IND vs BAN LIVE
India will now look to wrap up the Bangladesh innings quickly and take a massive lead. En-forcing a follow-on might be on the cards as well 

India vs Bangladesh LIVE score 1st Test Day 3: IND in driver's seat vs BAN

Kuldeep Yadav picked up 5 wickets in the first innings. AP

PREVIEW: Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj rattled the Bangladesh batting unit on Day 2 of the first Test as the hosts ended the proceedings at 133/8, trailing by 271. India lost Shreyas Iyer early in the day but R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers.

Ashwin notched up a fifty while Kuldeep scored 40 to help India post 404.

Later, it was Kuldeep and Siraj who thoroughly dominated the Bangladesh batting unit and picked wickets at regular intervals to leave them in a spot of bother. While Kuldeep scalped four, Siraj had three to his name on Day 2.

Updated Date: December 16, 2022 10:25:46 IST

