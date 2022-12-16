India vs Bangladesh LIVE score 1st Test Day 3: IND in driver's seat vs BAN

PREVIEW: Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj rattled the Bangladesh batting unit on Day 2 of the first Test as the hosts ended the proceedings at 133/8, trailing by 271. India lost Shreyas Iyer early in the day but R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers.

Ashwin notched up a fifty while Kuldeep scored 40 to help India post 404.

Later, it was Kuldeep and Siraj who thoroughly dominated the Bangladesh batting unit and picked wickets at regular intervals to leave them in a spot of bother. While Kuldeep scalped four, Siraj had three to his name on Day 2.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.