India vs Bangladesh LIVE score 1st Test Day 3: IND in driver's seat vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh are missing Ebadot Hosain. He is not on the field due to a back spasm. The hosts are a bowler short at the moment
|India
|Bangladesh
|404/10 (133.5 ov) - R/R 3.02
|150/10 (55.5 ov) - R/R 2.69
|20/0 (8.4 ov) - R/R 2.31
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul (C)
|Batting
|10
|27
|1
|0
|Shubman Gill
|Batting
|9
|25
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Khaled Ahmed
|4.4
|0
|15
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
20 (20) R/R: 2.3
KL Rahul (C) 10(27)
Shubman Gill 9(25)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here!
IND vs BAN LIVE
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill didn't really have a great outing in the first innings and the two openers will now look to be among runs in the second
Innings Break!— BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2022
Bangladesh all out for 150.@imkuldeep18 shines with the ball with a brilliant fifer 👌👌#TeamIndia lead by 254 runs.
Scorecard - https://t.co/GUHODOYOh9 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/KUjWrGnmys
India vs BAN LIVE SCORE
So, India won't be en-forcing a follow-on. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul come out to bat in the second innings
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
A stunning all round display from the left arm spinner as @imkuldeep18 registers his third 5-wicket haul in Test cricket.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2022
Live - https://t.co/GUHODOYOh9 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/gYdjRI4ISG
India vs Bangladesh- IND get the breakthrough
India vs Bangladesh- First boundary of the day
Siraj goes full and just outside off as Ebadot Hosain shows the full face of the bat. The ball takes the outside edge and runs down to the third man boundary
IND vs BAN
So, the players are out in the middle. Kuldeep Yadav will begin the proceedings for India with the ball. Mehidy Hasan and Ebadot Hossain will resume proceedings for Bangladesh
IND vs BAN LIVE
India will now look to wrap up the Bangladesh innings quickly and take a massive lead. En-forcing a follow-on might be on the cards as well
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
India vs Bangladesh- IND get the breakthrough
PREVIEW: Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj rattled the Bangladesh batting unit on Day 2 of the first Test as the hosts ended the proceedings at 133/8, trailing by 271. India lost Shreyas Iyer early in the day but R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers.
Ashwin notched up a fifty while Kuldeep scored 40 to help India post 404.
Later, it was Kuldeep and Siraj who thoroughly dominated the Bangladesh batting unit and picked wickets at regular intervals to leave them in a spot of bother. While Kuldeep scalped four, Siraj had three to his name on Day 2.
