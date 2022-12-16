Chittagong: Kuldeep Yadav picked up his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket by running through Bangladesh in the first innings of the first Test in Chittagong on Friday.

Kuldeep has now taken fifers in Australia, India and Bangladesh in just eight Test match appearances.

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: 1st Test Day 3

The 28-year-old is making a comeback after 20 months. His previous Test was against England in February 2021. With his five-wicket haul, Kuldeep became the first Indian bowler to record the milestone in Chattogram.

Kuldeep took wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain to run through Bangladesh’s middle order.

He was on four wickets at close on Day 2 and added the wicket of Hossain on the third day’s play to bring up the milestone.

Kuldeep made a mark with the bat as well. He scored 40 runs from 114 balls in a 92-run eighth wicket partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin to push India to 404 runs in their first innings.

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 150 runs, to trail India by 254 runs. However, India opted against enforcing the follow-on.

