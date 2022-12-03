Mohammed Shami vowed to “come back stronger” after getting ruled out of India’s upcoming three-match ODI series in Bangladesh due to a shoulder injury.

The senior India pacer, who had replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad, is also doubtful for the two-match Test series that takes place right after the ODIs.

A statement from the BCCI confirmed that Shami had picked up the injury during a training session and is currently under supervision of the BCCI medical team at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. I’ve had my share of injuries throughout my career. It’s humbling. It gives you perspective.

“No matter how many times I’ve been hurt, I’ve learned from that injury and come back even more stronger,” Shami wrote in a post on Instagram in which he also thanked his fans for their love and support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)

Shami has been replaced in the Indian ODI squad by Jammu and Kashmir quick Umran Malik, who made his ODI debut in the tour of New Zealand.

Malik, who plies his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, was engaged in a memorable pace battle with New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson and hit express speeds of up to 153kmph during the series, which India lost 1-0.

Several seniors were rested for the tour of New Zealand that took place right after the T20 World Cup with Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan leading the Men in Blue in the T20Is and ODIs respectively. The Bangladesh tour however, witnesses regular skipper Rohit Sharma return to action along with vice-captain KL Rahul and batting superstar Virat Kohli.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.