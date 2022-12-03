New Delhi: Pacer Umran malik will replace injured Mohammed Shami in India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday. Mohammed Shami will miss the ODI assignment due to a shoulder injury that he suffered during a training session.

The senior pacer did not travel with the team to Bangladesh and is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. It is still not clear if he will be available for the two-match Test series that will be played after the ODIs.

The ODI series starts on Sunday in Mirpur.

“Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series,” BCCI said in a statement.

Umran Malik recently made his ODI debut in New Zealand where he played three matches and took three wickets bowling 15 overs across three games.

Revised India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.