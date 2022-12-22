That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 1 of the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka, with the visitors ending the day on a high after bundling Bangladesh out for 227 and batting out the remaining overs without losing a wicket. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will hope to convert the start into a big score tomorrow while early wickets will be key for the Tigers.

For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all a good day ahead!