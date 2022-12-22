Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 at Dhaka: IND 19/0; Early stumps called due to poor light

Bangladesh Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs India At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, 22 December, 2022

22 December, 2022
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Stumps
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

227/10 (73.5 ov)

2nd Test
India

India

19/0 (8.0 ov)

Live Blog
Bangladesh India
227/10 (73.5 ov) - R/R 3.07 19/0 (8.0 ov) - R/R 2.38

Stumps

India trail by 208 runs

KL Rahul (C) - 3

Shubman Gill - 14

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul (C) Batting 3 30 0 0
Shubman Gill Batting 14 20 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Taskin Ahmed 4 2 8 0
Shakib Al Hasan 4 2 11 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

19 (19) R/R: 2.28

KL Rahul (C) 3(30)
Shubman Gill 14(20)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Shubman Gll and KL Rahul remain unbeaten on 14 and 3 respectively as India end the day without losing a wicket after bowling Bangladesh out for 227

16:25 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 1 of the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka, with the visitors ending the day on a high after bundling Bangladesh out for 227 and batting out the remaining overs without losing a wicket. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will hope to convert the start into a big score tomorrow while early wickets will be key for the Tigers.

For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all a good day ahead!

16:16 (IST)

IND vs BAN 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score

After 8 overs,India 19/0 ( KL Rahul (C) 3 , Shubman Gill 14)

STUMPS ON DAY 1. The opening day of the second Test comes to an end earlier than expected with the umpires deciding to call the players back to the pavilion due to the rapidly fading light.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib bowls what turns out to be the final over of the day, in which he successfully appeals for leg-before against his Indian counterpart Rahul in the second delivery, and the latter reviews it, overturning the on-field umpire's decision after the ball is found to be missing leg.

16:01 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score

After 6 overs,India 17/0 ( KL Rahul (C) 2 , Shubman Gill 14)

SIX! Gill charges down the track and launches the ball straight over the bowler's head! Shakib had been bowling a tight line so far in his spell, conceding two from his first two overs one of which went as a maiden, but concedes nine off his third. Gill will perhaps look to get another boundary or two under his belt before the umpire signals close of play.

15:49 (IST)
four

IND vs BAN LIVE Cricket Score

FOUR! Gill collects the first boundary of the Indian innings, one that nearly costs him his wicket as he gets a thick inside-edge off a short-of-length ball that sends the ball running away to the fine leg fence. IND 8/0

15:46 (IST)

IND vs BAN LIVE Score

After 2 overs,India 2/0 ( KL Rahul (C) 0 , Shubman Gill 2)

Taskin Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan open the proceedings with the ball, the former starting off with a maiden. Gill, meanwhile, collects a brace off the left-arm spinner in the following over to open the visiting team's account. Meanwhile, it has grown dark in Mirpur at the moment and the floodlights have been switched on at the SBS. Could be a little tricky for the Indian openers in playing out the remaining overs of the day.

15:43 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill walk out to open the Indian innings with another 14 overs to be bowled in the remainder of Day 1. They'll hope to preserve their wickets till the close of play, while an early breakthrough could be crucial from Bangladesh's perspective after getting bowled out for a relatively low score.

15:39 (IST)

What a quality display this has been from the senior pacer

15:30 (IST)
wkt

India vs Bangladesh Live Score

After 73.5 overs,Bangladesh 227/10 ( Taijul Islam 4 , )

OUT! Bangladesh have been bowled out for 227 after opting to bat in the second Test at Dhaka, with Ravichandran Ashwin grabbing the remaining wicket to finish with figures of 4/71! Khaled Ahmed is the final batter to fall, smacking a full toss between middle and leg towards deep midwicket where Unadkat takes a fine low catch running to his right.

Khaled c Unadkat b Ashwin 0(2)

15:27 (IST)
wkt

IND vs BAN 2nd Test LIVE Score

OUT! Ashwin gets the big wicket of Mominul Haque, who misses out on a comeback ton by 16 runs. The No 3 batter ends up getting a bit of glove on the ball while going for a leave, resulting in the set batter getting caught-behind. It was the extra bounce generated by the Mirpur track that did him in. The Tigers are on the verge of getting bowled out now. BAN 227/9

Mominul c Pant b Ashwin 84(157)

15:24 (IST)
wkt

IND vs BAN 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Wicket number four for Umesh Yadav as Taskin Ahmed perishes while attempting to drive a full delivery outside off. The edge flies straight to backward point, with Siraj finally completing the catch after a couple of fumbles. The Tigers have now lost three wickets in quick succession after tea BAN 223/8

Taskin c Siraj b Umesh 1(16)

08:42 (IST)

Teams:


Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed


India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
08:30 (IST)

TOSS: Bangladesh win the toss, and skipper Shakib Al Hasan opts to bat
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 at Dhaka: IND 19/0; Early stumps called due to poor light

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Score: IND take on BAN in Dhaka. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

Preview: Team India will be hoping to end a bittersweet year on a high when they take on Bangladesh in the second Test in Dhaka, hoping to complete a 2-0 sweep of the series.

India’s recent performances haven’t made for a very happy reading for their supporters, with the team failing to reach the final of the T20 World Cup before dishing out mixed performances in their tour of New Zealand. The Men in Blue then lost back-to-back games in Dhaka to concede yet another ODI series on Bangladeshi soil.

The team, however, has been on an upward trajectory since arriving in Chattogram, winning the third one-dayer by a sizeable 227-run margin followed by a clinical performance in the first of two Tests, which they won by 188 runs to go 1-0 up.

With Rohit Sharma, who had picked up a thumb injury during the second ODI, yet to recover to full fitness, KL Rahul will continue to lead the Indian team in his stead with Shubman Gill set to continue as his opening partner. Besides Rohit, pacer Navdeep Saini was also ruled out.

Gill had shone with the bat at Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, bringing up his maiden Test hundred in the second innings, and will hope to put up another strong performance at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium to try and stake a stronger claim to a regular top-order spot in the team.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mominul Haque.

India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Saurabh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Updated Date: December 22, 2022 16:29:32 IST

