Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IND vs BAN Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: Pant joins Kohli after Pujara falls; India 82/3

Bangladesh Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs India At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, 22 December, 2022

22 December, 2022
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

227/10 (73.5 ov)

2nd Test
India

India

85/3 (35.4 ov)

Live Blog
Bangladesh India
227/10 (73.5 ov) - R/R 3.07 85/3 (35.4 ov) - R/R 2.38

Play In Progress

India trail by 142 runs

Rishabh Pant (W) - 11

Virat Kohli - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli Batting 18 64 2 0
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 11 13 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Taijul Islam 13 3 24 3
Mehidy Hasan 7.4 1 13 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 72/3 (30.4)

13 (13) R/R: 2.6

Virat Kohli 2(17)

Cheteshwar Pujara 24(55) S.R (43.63)

c Mominul Haque b Taijul Islam
IND vs BAN Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: Pant joins Kohli after Pujara falls; India 82/3

IND vs BAN Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: Pant joins Kohli after Pujara falls; India 82/3

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Follow IND vs BAN 2nd Test live score, day 2 latest updates, commentary and scorecard on Firstpost. Virat Kohli and Pujara are building a steady partnership after KL Rahul and Gill were dismissed by Taijul Islam.

10:55 (IST)
four

After 34 overs,India 82/3 ( Virat Kohli 17 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score

Pant gets a boundary to ease some pressure. Short ball from Mehidy and Pant blasts it to the mid-wicket. India need to keep scoring regularly, otherwise pressure will rise. 

Full Scorecard
10:49 (IST)

After 32 overs,India 76/3 ( Virat Kohli 17 , Rishabh Pant (W) 3)

IND vs BAN Live Score

Chance! Kohli edged the delivery from Mehidy but it hit the keeper's pads and evaded the slip fielder. The ball stayed low and Kohli expected it to turn but it didn't and that outfoxed the batter. 

Full Scorecard
10:46 (IST)

After 31 overs,India 73/3 ( Virat Kohli 16 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score

Taijul Islam is proving to be Bangladesh's trump card here. He was very good on the first Test as well. Pujara is the latest to fall. He went soft on the fuller ball but nudged it to the short leg who took an excellent catch. Rishabh Pant has joined Kohli in the middle now.

Full Scorecard
10:40 (IST)
wkt

India vs Bangladesh LIVE

OUT! Pujara c Mominul b Taijul Islam 24(55) 

Mominul takes a good catch at short leg and Pujara has to go. 

Excellent catching this. Pujara pushed the fuller ball to close-in fielder and Mominul pounced on that. Pujara didn't believe his luck. It got checked and third umpire gave it out. 

Full Scorecard
10:34 (IST)

After 29 overs,India 70/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 24 , Virat Kohli 14)

IND vs BAN Live Score

Another maiden over for Taijul. Pujara was on strike. Anjum Chopra on air is wondering why Shakib is not bowling more but it could be because Taijul offers the same. And with Mehidy they have extra variety. Bangladesh are hoping to use the rough areas. 

Full Scorecard
10:25 (IST)

After 26 overs,India 68/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 22 , Virat Kohli 14)

IND vs BAN Live

Six wickets for India were taken by the pacers but Bangladesh wants their spinners to do the job for them, A quiet over form Mehidy. Only two coming from it. 

Full Scorecard
10:19 (IST)

After 25 overs,India 66/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Virat Kohli 13)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score

Trial by spin here for India. Taskin is out and Mehidy Hasan the off-spinner is bowling along with Taijul. Indian batters are taking a cautious approach right now. India trail by 161 runs now.

Full Scorecard
10:15 (IST)

What a guy!

Full Scorecard
10:12 (IST)

IND vs BAN Live Score

Cheteshwar Pujara has crossed the 7000-run mark in Test cricket. He's the eighth Indian to do so.

The other 7: Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly

Full Scorecard
10:02 (IST)

After 21 overs,India 60/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 18 , Virat Kohli 10)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score

Taskin has been asked to bowl. Taijul is bowling from the other end. At this end, Shakib tried one over, replacing Khaled but has now called Taskin to bowl. Five from the over including a glorious cover drive four for Kohli.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
10:40 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE

OUT! Pujara c Mominul b Taijul Islam 24(55) 

Mominul takes a good catch at short leg and Pujara has to go. 

Excellent catching this. Pujara pushed the fuller ball to close-in fielder and Mominul pounced on that. Pujara didn't believe his luck. It got checked and third umpire gave it out. 
09:38 (IST)

OUT! Shubman Gill lbw b Taijul Islam 20(39)

Another wicket for Taijul. Gill got onto his knees for a sweep shot but failed to make connection and it's a simple decision for the umpire. Kohli joins Pujara in the middle.
09:25 (IST)

IND vs BAN Live Score

OUT! Rahul lbw b Taijul Islam 10(45)

Rahul wanted to come down and take the attack to the spinner but the ball kept low and didn't turn enough as the batter got trapped in front of the stumps. Initially it was given out but good review by the hosts.
IND vs BAN Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: Pant joins Kohli after Pujara falls; India 82/3

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2, LIVE Score: IND take on BAN in Dhaka. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

Day 2 preview: India will look to strengthen their case in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur, when Day 2 gets underway on Friday.

Bangladesh had won the toss on the opening day on Thursday and opted to bat.

However, barring a gritty knock of 84 from Mominul Haque, nothing much went according to the hosts’ plan as they were bowled out for 227, and that too from being 213/5 at one stage.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (24), Litton Das (25) and Mushfiqur Rahim (26) all got starts, but just could not capitalise on it. Even skipper Shakib Al Hasan fell for a low score of 16.

Jaydev Unadkat, playing his first Test for India in 12 years, finished with figures of 2/50, while Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin scalped four wickets each.

At stumps on Thursday, India were 19/0, with stand-in skipper KL Rahul (3*) and Shubman Gill (14*) unbeaten. The trail the hosts by 208 runs going into day two.

India are currently leading the two-match series, after a comprehensive 188-run win in the first Test in Chattogram last week.

India playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 10:55:42 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Petrol Diesel Price Update: No change in petrol, diesel prices; BIG relief for common man
Business

Petrol Diesel Price Update: No change in petrol, diesel prices; BIG relief for common man

Today is the 203rd consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Latest petrol, diesel prices announced, know details here
Business

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Latest petrol, diesel prices announced, know details here

Today is the 202nd consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city
Business

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city

Today is the 201st consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front