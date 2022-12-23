Day 2 preview: India will look to strengthen their case in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur, when Day 2 gets underway on Friday.

Bangladesh had won the toss on the opening day on Thursday and opted to bat.

However, barring a gritty knock of 84 from Mominul Haque, nothing much went according to the hosts’ plan as they were bowled out for 227, and that too from being 213/5 at one stage.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (24), Litton Das (25) and Mushfiqur Rahim (26) all got starts, but just could not capitalise on it. Even skipper Shakib Al Hasan fell for a low score of 16.

Jaydev Unadkat, playing his first Test for India in 12 years, finished with figures of 2/50, while Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin scalped four wickets each.

At stumps on Thursday, India were 19/0, with stand-in skipper KL Rahul (3*) and Shubman Gill (14*) unbeaten. The trail the hosts by 208 runs going into day two.

India are currently leading the two-match series, after a comprehensive 188-run win in the first Test in Chattogram last week.

India playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

