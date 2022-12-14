After 87 overs,India 265/5 ( Shreyas Iyer 80 , Axar Patel 3)

IND vs BAN Live Score

Axar Patel is the new man in. There was an LBW appeal against him off Taijul Islam but it looked like going down. Three more overs to go in the day.

Replays show there was some bat on it and it was taken by short leg but as a review was not taken Bangladesh didn't benefit and the umpire had no clue.