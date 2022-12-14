Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Bangladesh Vs India At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 14 December, 2022

14 December, 2022
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

278/6 (90.0 ov)

1st Test
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

India Bangladesh
278/6 (90.0 ov) - R/R 3.09

Stumps

Shreyas Iyer - 3

Axar Patel - 14

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shreyas Iyer Batting 82 169 10 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Taijul Islam 30 8 84 3
Mehidy Hasan 18 4 71 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 278/6 (90)

17 (17) R/R: 3

Axar Patel 14(26)

Axar Patel 14(26) S.R (53.84)

lbw b Mehidy Hasan
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: IND 278/6 at stumps, Iyer 82 not out

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Shreyas Iyer made 82 not out and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 90 as India finished the day's play on 278/6.

16:21 (IST)

STUMPS! A brilliant day of cricket as India finish on 278/6. Bangladesh made a dominant start taking three quick wickets and then removed aggressive Rishabh Pant to reduce India to 112/4 but Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied India's innings and put together 149 runs. Two wickets at the end should give Bangladesh some hope after they lost the momentum. Let's hope for another good day of cricket tomorrow. We bid you farewell now. Join us tomorrow for Day 2 live blog.

16:13 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score

WOW! A wicket on the last ball of the day. Axar Patel falls for 14 as Mehidy dismisses him, LBW. The ball beat the bat and crashed into Axar's pads. He took a review but it umpire's call. 

Shreyas Iyer (82) will resume batting tomorrow for India. 

India: 278/6 (90)

16:03 (IST)
four

IND vs BAN Live

Good cover drive by Axar off Ebadot and he collects his first boundary. India 271/5 from 88 overs. The light is poor but game goes on.

15:59 (IST)

After 87 overs,India 265/5 ( Shreyas Iyer 80 , Axar Patel 3)

IND vs BAN Live Score

Axar Patel is the new man in. There was an LBW appeal against him off Taijul Islam but it looked like going down. Three more overs to go in the day.

Replays show there was some bat on it and it was taken by short leg but as a review was not taken Bangladesh didn't benefit and the umpire had no clue.

15:48 (IST)
wkt

What a ball! The ball spins away, beating the bat and cleaning up Pujara. Good innings comes to an end. 

Pujara b Taijul Islam 90(203) 

15:47 (IST)

After 84 overs,India 260/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 90 , Shreyas Iyer 78)

IND vs BAN Live

What bad luck for Ebadot! He clipped the stumps but the bails didn't come off meaning Iyer continues to bat for India. Earlier, there was an LBW appeal against Pujara but it was going down leg. 

15:38 (IST)

After 83 overs,India 256/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 89 , Shreyas Iyer 76)

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score

Hint of swing for Khaled in the over. He had Pujara beaten on a length ball that shaped away. The pacer needs to stick to this line and make the India batters guess. 

15:32 (IST)

After 81 overs,India 252/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 88 , Shreyas Iyer 73)

India vs Bangladesh Live Score

Khaled Ahmed gives away two runs with the new ball. While Bangladesh are hoping for a wicket, the new ball also comes easily on the bat and there's a chance for India to pile on more runs. 

15:26 (IST)

IND vs BAN Live

New ball taken! Bangladesh badly need a wicket and Shakib decides to take the new ball. Khaled Ahmed will bowl first with it. 

15:25 (IST)
four

After 80 overs,India 250/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 87 , Shreyas Iyer 72)

IND vs BAN Live Score

250 up for India! Shreyas Iyer gets India there with a cut shot boundary on the offside. 80 overs done and new ball is now available.

12:11 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh
India lose Rishabh Pant after Lunch. Mehidy comes round the wicket, tosses it up as Pant tries to cut that one away but gets an inside edge and plays it on the stumps 
10:33 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Wickets are tumbling after that steady start. Virat Kohli has been trapped in front of the stumps by Taijul. The spinner tosses it up, bowls it around the leg stump channel and that takes a sharp turn away. Kohli tries to flick it on the on side but completely misses the ball as it hits his back pad. The on-field umpire gives that out but the batter takes the review. The ball tracker shows that he would have gone on to hit the stumps. Kohli departs for 1 
10:24 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 
India lose two now as captain KL Rahul departs. Khaled Ahmed bowls that touch back of the length, outside off stump as Rahul tries to hit that one through the off side but gets the inside edge and plays it on to his stumps. He will walk back for 22 
10:02 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE
That's the breakthrough that Bangladesh needed. Taijul Islam tosses it up to Shubman Gill as the batter tries to go for the paddle sweep but doesn't time that well, and  Yasir Ali, stationed at first slip, runs to his left and takes the catch. Gill goes for 20 
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: IND 278/6 at stumps, Iyer 82 not out

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1, LIVE SCORE: Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara provided resistance to India. AFP

PREVIEW: India and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns with each other in the first Test of the two-match series in Chattogram. The hosts clinched the ODI series after beating India 2-1 and will look to replicate the same in the Tests as well.

On the other side, India will look for a positive start. The visitors have faced some injury issues with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami being ruled out while captain Rohit Sharma unavailable for selection for the first Test due to a thumb injury.

KL Rahul will lead the side in Rohit’s absence while Cheteshwar Pujara has been named his deputy.

SQUADS:

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja

