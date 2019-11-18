First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 21, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
PAK in AUS Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal says pink ball Test will be challenging for batsmen, fun for bowlers

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Monday said that the pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh will be a challenge for the batsmen but it will be fun for the bowlers.

Asian News International, Nov 18, 2019 15:33:02 IST

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Monday said that the pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh will be a challenge for the batsmen but it will be fun for the bowlers.

India vs Bangladesh: Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal says pink ball Test will be challenging for batsmen, fun for bowlers

File image of former India cricketer Madan Lal. Reuters

"Pink ball test will be a challenge for batsmen but bowlers will have fun. If the ball is moving, the only thing that they will have to do is spot the area where to pitch the ball. But the batsmen might struggle. I think batsmen should go easy initially. They will have to spend time on the wicket so that they are able to adjust," Lal told ANI.

India trounced Bangladesh in the first Test by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Lal is also very optimistic about the day-night Test as he called it a 'really good move'. "My view for the day-night test is very positive, we will have to do something for our Test cricket. Our top officials should think of the revival of Test cricket. Having a pink ball is a really good move," he said.

"Australia is already playing and other countries will also start playing. So, it is good that we are also playing and it will be exciting to see the match," he added.

The former cricketer also stated that Bangladesh are not a very good team as the first Test match only lasted for three days.

"We are playing against Bangladesh. They are not a very good team. The match ended in three days. And I don't think that the visiting team can stand in front of India. Their batting line-up is very poor," he said.

"When you are playing a Test match, you will have to stand on the wicket and it is very disappointing that this team is not showing that kind of temperament. Bangladesh have been playing Test cricket for around a decade and if you are not being able to play, then it is your weakness," Lal added.

Delhi and District Cricket Association president Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from the post. Soon after his resignation, several other members also stepped down from their respective posts.

Reflecting on the same, Lal said: "I am very disappointed because I have played for this association and today, these kinds of things are happening. I don't understand what people are thinking. If there are certain points which need to be addressed, you can sit and sort it out easily but why should cricket suffer... I believe it is very easy to solve the issue."

"If a situation arises, I will see what I can do. But I know I can sort out the issues. I am confident that I can handle Delhi cricket. It is okay that they have kept me out. I love this game and I know how to do it," he added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 15:33:02 IST

Tags : Cricket, DDCA, Eden Gardens, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, India Vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test, India Vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test, Madan Lal, Rajat Sharma

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all