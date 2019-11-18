India vs Bangladesh: Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal says pink ball Test will be challenging for batsmen, fun for bowlers
Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Monday said that the pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh will be a challenge for the batsmen but it will be fun for the bowlers.
File image of former India cricketer Madan Lal. Reuters
"Pink ball test will be a challenge for batsmen but bowlers will have fun. If the ball is moving, the only thing that they will have to do is spot the area where to pitch the ball. But the batsmen might struggle. I think batsmen should go easy initially. They will have to spend time on the wicket so that they are able to adjust," Lal told ANI.
India trounced Bangladesh in the first Test by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Lal is also very optimistic about the day-night Test as he called it a 'really good move'. "My view for the day-night test is very positive, we will have to do something for our Test cricket. Our top officials should think of the revival of Test cricket. Having a pink ball is a really good move," he said.
"Australia is already playing and other countries will also start playing. So, it is good that we are also playing and it will be exciting to see the match," he added.
The former cricketer also stated that Bangladesh are not a very good team as the first Test match only lasted for three days.
"We are playing against Bangladesh. They are not a very good team. The match ended in three days. And I don't think that the visiting team can stand in front of India. Their batting line-up is very poor," he said.
"When you are playing a Test match, you will have to stand on the wicket and it is very disappointing that this team is not showing that kind of temperament. Bangladesh have been playing Test cricket for around a decade and if you are not being able to play, then it is your weakness," Lal added.
Delhi and District Cricket Association president Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from the post. Soon after his resignation, several other members also stepped down from their respective posts.
Reflecting on the same, Lal said: "I am very disappointed because I have played for this association and today, these kinds of things are happening. I don't understand what people are thinking. If there are certain points which need to be addressed, you can sit and sort it out easily but why should cricket suffer... I believe it is very easy to solve the issue."
"If a situation arises, I will see what I can do. But I know I can sort out the issues. I am confident that I can handle Delhi cricket. It is okay that they have kept me out. I love this game and I know how to do it," he added.
Updated Date:
Nov 18, 2019 15:33:02 IST
