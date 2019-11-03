India vs Bangladesh: First T20I not called off yet despite thick blanket of smog in Delhi
Despite a thick blanket of smog shrouding the national capital, the T20I match between India and Bangladesh slated to be played later on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has not been called off yet, sources in the BCCI said.
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India C beat India B by 136 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Match Abandoned
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by 21 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs PNG Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NAM Ireland beat Namibia by 27 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 5th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 5th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 3rd, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 4th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs UTT - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Air Quality Index Delhi: Pollution in several areas of NCR escalates to 'severe plus' category; average AQI in October less than 2018, says report
-
Maharashtra power tussle: Shiv Sena says it may form govt with NCP, Congress if BJP fails to accept demand for chief minister's post
-
Haryana govt has put lives of over 6,000 students at risk by running schools in dilapidated buildings, claims PIL; high court issues notice
-
Midsommar director Ari Aster on finding horror in the mundane, and why he's scared of the dark
-
New exhibition of Ebrahim Alkazi's paintings, archival material explores thespian-poet's multifaceted persona
-
Aramco IPO likely to kickoff today; Saudi Crown Prince gives green light to profitable firm: Report
-
In Mexico, a riotous celebration of food, drink, sport, culture — and death
-
Formula 1: For 2021 season, Liberty Media taking steps in the right direction with new rules
-
US judge blocks Donald Trump’s rule mandating health insurance for granting visas to immigrants; petitioners claim ban will block two-thirds of all legal migration
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4555
|268
|3
|Australia
|6340
|264
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|5000
|250
Delhi: Despite a thick blanket of smog shrouding the national capital, the T20I match between India and Bangladesh slated to be played later on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has not been called off yet, sources in the BCCI said.
The scene outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. ANI
"The match has not been called off yet. It is too early to decide as the match is at 7 pm," a source in the cricket body told ANI.
Due to low visibility, air traffic at Delhi Airport was also affected as of Sunday afternoon with over 32 flights being diverted.
Air pollution levels in the national capital escalated to hazardous and visibility dropped significantly as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city on Sunday morning.
Notably, for the first time in this season, the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked as high as 625 at 10 in the morning despite light drizzles in the early hours.
Bangladesh players were also seen training with masks on the build-up for the match. The cricketers trained for three days straight with masks on.
On Friday, when Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo was asked about the situation in the national capital, he replied: "It is not too hot, it is not perfect with all the smog around. But it's the same for both teams, it is not perfect, it is not ideal. But there's nothing to complain about, we need to get on with it and make best do's we can. It is not ideal, it is not something you would want.
"But there is nothing we can do about it. We have to make sure we prepare and deal with it. We have had little scratchy eyes and sore throat, but no one has been sick yet. We have to play three hours of the game, and we are having three hours practice session and probably this is the maximum amount of time you would want to spend in such a situation," he had added.
In 2017, the Sri Lankan cricket team struggled with the dipping air quality levels and their players were seen with masks on during a Test match in Delhi.
"We know Sri Lanka struggled with it the last time. There's a bit of pollution in Bangladesh as well so it is not a massive shock to the system. Players have dealt with it really well. We have to go about our business. I am not a medical doctor, I am just a coach. It is not ideal as your eyes and throat get sore," Domingo had said.
Bangladesh and India are slated to play the first T20I of the three-match series later today at 7 pm at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 03, 2019 14:54:06 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Russell Domingo says conditions in Delhi not ideal because of pollution but no one will die
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli rested for T20Is, Rohit Sharma to lead; Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson receive call-ups
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20: Bangladesh cricketers prepare for New Delhi T20I wearing masks