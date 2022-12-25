Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Bangladesh: 'Class under pressure', Twitter hails Iyer and Ashwin for guiding visitors to thrilling win

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer stitched an unbroken 71-run stand for the eighth wicket after India were reduced to 74/7 in their chase of the 145-run target, helping the KL Rahul-led visitors sweep the two-Test series as a result.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after hitting the winning boundary off Mehidy Hasan Miraz's bowling on Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka. AP

Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin’s rescue act helped India register a thrilling three-wicket win in the second Test against Bangladesh, and sweep the two-Test series in the process.

Iyer and Ashwin found themselves in the middle facing an uphill task after Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan’s early strikes reduced the Indians to 74/7 in a 145-run chase. Mehidy got the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant and set overnight batter Axar Patel to complete his ninth Test five-for and put Bangladesh on the cusp of a historic victory over their neighbours.

Iyer and Ashwin, however, absorbed the pressure and batted cautiously early on in their eighth-wicket stand before shifting gears and taking the attack to the Bangla Tigers once they crossed the 100-mark.

Ashwin, who was dropped on 1 at short leg with India’s score at 80, would go on to smash a six along with four fours — including the winning boundary — in his unbeaten 42 off 62 balls. Iyer, batting at 8 in India’s chase with Axar and Jaydev Unadkat walking out to bat before him, also scored four boundaries and remained unbeaten on 29.

With the victory, India maintained their unbeaten run against Bangladesh in Tests and also ended what was otherwise a disappointing year on a high with a 2-0 sweep over the Shakib-led hosts.

India’s victory, naturally, was met with a lot of cheer on social media, with fans also extending their commiserations to Mehidy, who bowled his heart out in his haul of 5/63 that nearly helped the Tigers pull off one of their greatest cricketing wins ever.

We take a look at some select reactions to the thrilling conclusion to India’s tour below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: December 25, 2022 11:36:57 IST

