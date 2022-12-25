Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin’s rescue act helped India register a thrilling three-wicket win in the second Test against Bangladesh, and sweep the two-Test series in the process.

Iyer and Ashwin found themselves in the middle facing an uphill task after Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan’s early strikes reduced the Indians to 74/7 in a 145-run chase. Mehidy got the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant and set overnight batter Axar Patel to complete his ninth Test five-for and put Bangladesh on the cusp of a historic victory over their neighbours.

Iyer and Ashwin, however, absorbed the pressure and batted cautiously early on in their eighth-wicket stand before shifting gears and taking the attack to the Bangla Tigers once they crossed the 100-mark.

Ashwin, who was dropped on 1 at short leg with India’s score at 80, would go on to smash a six along with four fours — including the winning boundary — in his unbeaten 42 off 62 balls. Iyer, batting at 8 in India’s chase with Axar and Jaydev Unadkat walking out to bat before him, also scored four boundaries and remained unbeaten on 29.

With the victory, India maintained their unbeaten run against Bangladesh in Tests and also ended what was otherwise a disappointing year on a high with a 2-0 sweep over the Shakib-led hosts.

India’s victory, naturally, was met with a lot of cheer on social media, with fans also extending their commiserations to Mehidy, who bowled his heart out in his haul of 5/63 that nearly helped the Tigers pull off one of their greatest cricketing wins ever.

We take a look at some select reactions to the thrilling conclusion to India’s tour below:

Displaying class under pressure 💯

Take a bow @ashwinravi99 @ShreyasIyer15 🙌 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 25, 2022

Still MVP in test cricket. @ashwinravi99 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 25, 2022

🤝 THE KNOCKS THAT WON US THE GAME! 🙌 That was some of the finest piece of batting we’ve seen. Brilliant work from the trio of Ashwin, Shreyas & Axar! 📷 AP • #Ashwin #ShreyasIyer #INDvBAN #BANvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/fOnrdDKzVE — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) December 25, 2022

And it is once again India’s 5 to 8/9 (anyway Axar is a part of that group) who played the decisive role!! Saying it for more than one year now that one of India’s biggest strengths in especially Asia/India is 5 to 8. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) December 25, 2022

Supremely competitive series. Who would’ve thought? Well played, Bangladesh. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) December 25, 2022

A nervy triumph for India but still no mean feat to beat Bangladesh in their backyard. Questions will remain about selection and captaincy choices on their side as they head towards the all important Border-Gavaskar trophy in the New Year. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 25, 2022

