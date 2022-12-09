After being touted as a likely inclusion, Abhimanyu Easwaran is set to join the Indian team for the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Opening batter Easwaran, who represents Bengal in domestic cricket and led the India A team in their unofficial Test series against Bangladesh A, joins the side as skipper Rohit Sharma’s replacement, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

‘Hitman’ has been ruled out of the third ODI as well as the first Test — both of which take place in Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium — after picking up a thumb injury while fielding during the second ODI in Dhaka.

Easwaran’s call-up to the senior side comes on the back of a prolific run in the series against Bangladesh A, where he led the India A side from the front with scores of 141 and 157, the second knock earning the Indians an innings and 123-run victor and him the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Easwaran’s chances of making his international debut in the series however, appear slim with the Indian team likely to open with KL Rahul — who will take over the leadership in Rohit’s absence — and Shubman Gill at Chattogram.

The BCCI, meanwhile, is hopeful of Rohit recovering in time for the second Test, which takes place at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Rohit, who produced a heroic 51 not out that nearly helped India level the series in the second ODI, has been sent to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to recover from the injury on his left thumb.

