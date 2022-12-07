India skipper Rohit Sharma batted at number nine with an injured thumb and hit an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls to give Bangladesh a scare as India ended on 266-9 in 50 overs, chasing a target of 272.

Rohit hit three boundaries and five maximums in his feisty innings as he scored at a 182 run strike rate after coming in to bat in the 43rd over.

Rohit ultimately needed a six to win on the final ball when Mustafizur Rahman held his nerve and bowled a yorker.

Rohit dropped Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque as the ball seemed to catch his webbing between the thumb and first finger with blood oozing out as he walked off the field. Rohit, subsequently, had to go for scans after he took the hit.

However, Rohit confirmed that his finger was not fractured.

“Honestly, the thumb is not too great. Some dislocation on the finger, but not a fracture, which is why I could come and bat,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Rohit was subsequently confirmed to be ruled out of the remainder of the tour owing to the injury.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit his maiden one-day international century and took two key wickets as Bangladesh prevailed over India on Wednesday.

Bangladesh took an unassailable 2-0 series lead going into Saturday’s final match.

The all-rounder Miraz made an unbeaten 100 and put on 148 runs for the seventh wicket alongside Mahmudullah Riyad to pull Bangladesh out from a precarious 69-6 and post 271-7 in Dhaka.

Bangladesh won their second successive series against India after they got past them in their previous meeting at home in 2015.

With inputs from AFP

