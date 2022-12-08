Bangladesh defeated India in the 2nd ODI and won the second consecutive ODI series against Men in Blue, seven years apart.

Mehidy Hasan was the star for Bangladesh scoring a fantastic century at number eight and salvaging Bangladesh’s innings after they were reeling at 69/6 in the 19th over.

Mehidy Hasan stitched a brilliant 148-run partnership with Mahmudullah for the seventh wicket as Bangladesh posted a competitive score of 271.

India sent in Virat Kohli to open the innings in response as Rohit Sharma had injured his thumb in the first innings. However, the star batter was not dismissed for five.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel gave a glimmer of hope to fans – after India lost five early wickets – registering a century stand. However, both were dismissed consecutively in a span of five overs as India’s chase derailed.

Highest score at tailend position (8-11) to win an ODI

Batting first

100* – Mehidy Miraz🇧🇩 v IND, 2022 While chasing

81* – Mehidy Miraz🇧🇩 v AFG, 2022#BANvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 7, 2022



Rohit ended the innings with a 28-ball half-century and gave a scar to the Bangla Tigers, but fell short by five runs as Mustafizur held his nerve.

However, the match created some interesting records and broke some existing ones –

– Bangladesh took an unassailable lead in the ODI series against India winning the first two games of the three-ODI series. This is their second consecutive ODI series win over India, the previous being in 2015 in Bangladesh.

– Virat Kohli opened the innings in Rohit Sharma’s absence. He opened the innings almost after eight years. The last time he opened the innings was in 2014 against New Zealand.

– Mehidy Hasan registered a century batting at number eight. His century is now the highest score by a lower-order batter (number eight to 11) in a winning cause in an ODI batting first. Interestingly, he also holds the record for having the highest score in a similar position while successfully chasing – 82* vs Afghanistan in 2022.

– Rohit Sharma hit five sixes in the match and completed 500 sixes in international cricket. He became the first Indian to achieve this feat and only the second batter after Chris Gayle to do so.

– Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah stitched a 148-run partnership for the seventh wicket. This was the highest partnership for the seventh wicket against India in ODIs.

– While Mehidy Hasan grasped glory for his century, he also created a unique record – he bowled two no-balls in the same over for breaking the stumps in his run-up.

