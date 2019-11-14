-
liveBAN57/3 (24.4 ovr) R/R : 2.34INDYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveCHH161/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 8.05CHAYet to BatInnings Break
-
liveGOA80/4 (10.0 ovr) R/R : 8.00SER190/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 9.50Play in Progress
-
liveHAR66/2 (9.0 ovr) R/R : 7.33PUD114/10 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 5.70Play in Progress
-
liveRLY167/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 8.35PUNYet to BatInnings Break
-
liveKER162/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 8.10VIDYet to BatInnings Break
-
liveRAJ0/0 (0.0 ovr) R/R : 0.00UP164/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 8.20Play in Progress
-
liveSIK41/7 (17.0 ovr) R/R : 2.41GUJYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
liveDEL130/4 (17.0 ovr) R/R : 7.65JKYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
liveBEN139/4 (18.0 ovr) R/R : 7.72MUMYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
upcomingAFGWI
venueBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, LucknowNov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingAFGWI
venueBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, LucknowNov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingAFGWI
venueBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, LucknowNov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingWIWINDW
venueProvidence Stadium, GuyanaNov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
-
upcomingWIWINDW
venueProvidence Stadium, GuyanaNov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
-
upcomingWIWINDW
venueProvidence Stadium, GuyanaNov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
-
upcomingBARBIH
venueJadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, KolkataNov 14th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
-
upcomingASSMIZ
venueBandra Kurla Complex, MumbaiNov 14th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
-
upcomingMANTN
venueGreenfield International Stadium, ThiruvananthapuramNov 14th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingJHANAG
venueCB Patel International Cricket StadiumNov 14th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
Live Updates
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Indore: Visitors crawl past 50 after losing three top order wickets
Date: Thursday, 14 November, 2019 11:28 IST
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Play In Progress
This over 24.4
- 0
- 4
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 22 (52)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 0
- 8 (18)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 11 (6.4)
- M X 4
- W X 1
- 22 (9)
- M X 3
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
26 ( 6.4 ) R/R: 3.9
Mushfiqur Rahim 8(18)
Mominul Haque 17(22)
|
31/3 (18 over)
Mohammad Mithun 13 (36) SR: S.R (36.11)
lbw b Mohammed Shami
Bangladesh in India 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
10:59 (IST)
WICKET! Mithun lbw b Shami 13(36)
First wicket for Shami and what a delivery it was. Fuller, on middle stump and moved back in with the angle to trap Mithun on his crease and thudded onto the pads. Umpire had no hesitation as he raised his finger.
-
10:44 (IST)
REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Looked like a horrific review for lbw as Mithun seemed to have inside edged it but replays showed it was pad first but the batsman survived still with umpire's call on impact. Review retained by India.
-
10:05 (IST)
OUT! Shadman Islam c W Saha b Ishant 6(24)
Ishant takes a wicket immediately after Umesh got the first breakthrough. Poor batting from Shadman though as he gifted away his wicket. Didn't move his feet but went for a drive which became just a poke and Saha took the catch comfortably.
-
09:59 (IST)
OUT! Kayes c Rahane b U Yadav 6(18)
This was coming. With the outside edge getting beaten again aand again, India were very close to a breakthrough and once again Umesh got one to move away just a bit to take the outside edge which was grabbed by Rahane at gully.
-
09:10 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain
-
09:10 (IST)
India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
-
09:03 (IST)
Virat Kohli: We wanted to bowl first and conditions are ideal for our seamers. Day 2 onwards it should be a beautiful track to bat on. Nadeem is not part of this match and Ishant comes in.
-
09:02 (IST)
Mominul Haque: We are going to bat first. The pitch is a bit hard and it might break in fourth innings. It's a great honour to captain Bangladesh.
-
09:01 (IST)
TOSS NEWS: Mominul Haque makes the right call and Bangladesh will bat first at Indore in first Test match.
-
08:51 (IST)
Pitch report: "There's grass on the track and new bowlers will enjoy bowling in first couple of overs, after the sun comes out the pitch will die down a bit but there will be bounce throughout. There's some deceptive dampness due to the onset of winter, but as the days go on, we won't see much of it. I think India will want to bat first regardless of the grass on the pitch," says Sunil Gavaskar.
-
08:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Day one of the first Test between hosts India and Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. For Virat Kohli and Co, leading with 240 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points, another 60 points are at stake while this will be Bangladesh's debut WTC series. Stay tuned for more updates.
After 24 overs,Bangladesh 53/3 ( Mominul Haque (C) 22 , Mushfiqur Rahim 4)
Five from the over. It was a good over from Umesh and he could have had another wicket but Kohli failed to gobble Rahim's catch in the cordon. Rahim was guilty of pushing at the length ball but Kohli didn't react on time and dropped the edge. Mominul slammed the last ball for a boundary to rub salt on the wounds.
FOUR! Fuller and wider delivery, Mominul went hard on it as the edge flew over the shlip ocrdon to third man fence
DROPPED! Kohli has put down the catch of Rahim at third slip. Rahim was at fault for pushing at the length ball, edged it to slip but Kohli was late to react and dropped it.
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 48/3 ( Mominul Haque (C) 18 , Mushfiqur Rahim 3)
Ishant back into attack now. A half-hearted appeal on the first ball for lbw against Rahim. But it looked like going down however replays show that it was clipping leg, in any case umpire's call would have saved the batsman. The pacer followed it up with a beauty, got the ball to move back from outside edge as Rahim sticked out his bat, but the ball went past the bat. Just one from the over.
After 22 overs,Bangladesh 47/3 ( Mominul Haque (C) 18 , Mushfiqur Rahim 2)
Umesh called back into attack and he manages to find Mominul's outside on two occasions but both times it went through the gap at slip cordon. Credit to Mominul for playing with soft hands. Nine off the over.
FOUR! Another edge and another four. Umesh would be so frustrated. Mominul once again made good use of soft hands as the edge ran past square of point.
FOUR! Edge and four. Softs hands got Mominul the boundary as he played with an opened face of the bat and the fuller delivery ran through the gap at slip.
After 21 overs,Bangladesh 38/3 ( Mominul Haque (C) 10 , Mushfiqur Rahim 1)
Five from Ashwin's over. The offie was punished for bowling down the leg onto Mominul's pads as he played the flick shot to fine leg. They need more of those shots.
FOUR! Poor delivery from Ashwin. Mominul had very little to do there. Ashwin bowled down the leg, onto pads and faint flick was enough.
After 20 overs,Bangladesh 33/3 ( Mominul Haque (C) 6 , Mushfiqur Rahim 0)
Shami continues. One more from this over with Shami bowling one too short that flew over Mominul's head. Bangladesh have managed 33 in 20 overs which means a run rate of 1.65.
After 19 overs,Bangladesh 32/3 ( Mominul Haque (C) 6 , Mushfiqur Rahim 0)
Ashwin continues. Just one from the over as Mominul leans forward to drive the tossed up delivery from the off spinner through cover. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batsman and Bangladesh need him to fight hard here. He has a good Test record against India.
After 18 overs,Bangladesh 31/3 ( Mominul Haque (C) 5 , )
Third wicket falls and this time Shami gets one against his name. Mithun out, lbw. Fuller delivery from Shami on middle stump, Mithun got forward to defend but the ball skidded inside and crashed onto the pads. Umpire was super quick to raise his finger as well, though Mithun had few words with his captain and was asked to go back. Six off the over.
WICKET! Mithun lbw b Shami 13(36)
First wicket for Shami and what a delivery it was. Fuller, on middle stump and moved back in with the angle to trap Mithun on his crease and thudded onto the pads. Umpire had no hesitation as he raised his finger.
FOUR! Edge and four. Bangladesh batsmen are living dangerously but they won't mind this boundary. Mithun played the length ball with soft hands as the outside edge ran past the slip cordon to third man
After 17 overs,Bangladesh 25/2 ( Mominul Haque (C) 5 , Mohammad Mithun 7)
India could have had their third wicket but Rahane failed to hold onto a catch at first slip off Ashwin. Mominul went for a cut, on a quicker one, but only managed a top-edge which went to right of Rahane, who was kind of blocked by Saha and was late at the catch. Three from the over.
Ok, India have introduced spin early in this game. Perhaps, Kohli just wants to add some variety into the proceedings. With the semi-new ball Ashwin will get bounce out of this surface. In hindsight, Bangladesh batters should not drop their guard against the slow bowlers. It can backfire.
After 16 overs,Bangladesh 22/2 ( Mominul Haque (C) 3 , Mohammad Mithun 6)
So Shami has come from the other end replacing Umesh, who had a very good seven-over spell. The pacer constantly hit the outside off channel and Mominul wisely decided to play it out safely. Maiden over.
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 22/2 ( Mominul Haque (C) 3 , Mohammad Mithun 6)
First look at spin today and R Ashwin comes into attack. You generally don't take risks against Ashwin but pacers have been so accurate that batsmen might try something and the same happened, Mithun came down and got a double with a shot to wide of cover. Another strong shot but it was straight to Ashwin.
After 14 overs,Bangladesh 20/2 ( Mominul Haque (C) 3 , Mohammad Mithun 3)
Loud shout for lbw against Mithun off Umesh. The umpire wasn't interested and gave it not out but Indians were confident. Kohli took the review and guess what, it was pad first but umpire's call on impact saved the batsman. India also retained the review. Just one off the over.
REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Looked like a horrific review for lbw as Mithun seemed to have inside edged it but replays showed it was pad first but the batsman survived still with umpire's call on impact. Review retained by India.
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 19/2 ( Mominul Haque (C) 3 , Mohammad Mithun 3)
Shami started off with a beauty which marginally moved away from Mithun but the outside edge was missing. A single after that as Mithun forced the full delivery to gully. Rahane also put in a diving save at gully to save four runs as Mominul went for a drive.
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 18/2 ( Mominul Haque (C) 3 , Mohammad Mithun 2)
Umesh continues from other end. Just one from the over as Mithun got behind the short ball for the pull shot. May be we expected India to take more wickets early on but at least the run flow has been restricted.
After 11 overs,Bangladesh 17/2 ( Mominul Haque (C) 3 , Mohammad Mithun 1)
A bit of a loose start for Shami but that's all okay. The first back of length delivery was played to wide of mid-on by Mominul for a single. He collected a double as well with a flick to square leg while Mithun got one with a pull shot. Four off the over.
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 13/2 ( Mominul Haque (C) 0 , Mohammad Mithun 0)
The first delivery moved away from Mithun from outside off with good carry. The second one took an edge but fell short of third slip. The third opened up Mithun but he managed to play it back and the same continues. It's consistent and accurate attack by Indian pace bowlers. Even the best batsmen would not want to face them in such form. Maiden over.
After 9 overs,Bangladesh 13/2 ( Mominul Haque (C) 0 , Mohammad Mithun 0)
This looks like an excellent pitch for a pace bowler. Nice carry and movement with Ishant exploiting it well. Five dot balls in this over with a leg bye on last ball as the ball swung quite a lot to hit Mithun's pad and roll down to fine leg.
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 12/2 ( Mominul Haque (C) 0 , Mohammad Mithun 0)
Bangladesh now have two new batsman in the middle - captain Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun. Exactly what India needed as they continue to build up pressure. Another maiden over from Umesh. It's going to be a tough choice for the batsmen here. They have to choose between staying positive and playing carefully.
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 12/2 ( Mominul Haque (C) 0 , Mohammad Mithun 0)
One brings two for India! Ishant follows up the excellent over from Umesh with the wicket of Shadman. The opener did well to negotiate the first five balls but lost patience on the last delivery. Went for a flashy drive but there was no feet movement and it ends up being a nick to Saha. Maiden over.
OUT! Shadman Islam c W Saha b Ishant 6(24)
Ishant takes a wicket immediately after Umesh got the first breakthrough. Poor batting from Shadman though as he gifted away his wicket. Didn't move his feet but went for a drive which became just a poke and Saha took the catch comfortably.
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 12/1 ( Shadman Islam 6 , )
Umesh Yadav provides India the first breakthrough of the day. It was just a matter of time with the openers struggling with the ball consistently beating the outside edge. This one also moved just a bit away and the outside edge was gobbled by Rahane at gully. Four runs from the over which included a boundary from Kayes.
OUT! Kayes c Rahane b U Yadav 6(18)
This was coming. With the outside edge getting beaten again aand again, India were very close to a breakthrough and once again Umesh got one to move away just a bit to take the outside edge which was grabbed by Rahane at gully.
FOUR! That was a rare poor delivery from Umesh. Full, wide and Kayes was quick to get his bat down to guide it to the wide third man area
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 8/0 ( Shadman Islam 6 , Imrul Kayes 2)
After first runs of the day, Shadman has now brought up the first boundary. Went for a drive off Ishant's fuller delivery, didn't try to reach to the pitch of the ball and edged it past gully. Collected a single on next ball with a shot to cover. One for Imrul as well. Six from the over.
We have seen some banana swing from Ishant, whereas Umesh is primarily trying to bring the ball in for the two left-handed Bangladeshi openers. It's a test of skills, temperament and character for these batsmen. This is what Test cricket is all about.
FOUR! First boundary off the day and it comes off Shadman's bat. Fuller delivery from Ishant and Shadman went for a drive, didn't move his feet and the ball took the outside edge to fly past gully.
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 2/0 ( Shadman Islam 1 , Imrul Kayes 1)
Bangladesh are finally off the mark this morning after some wait. Imrul's thick inside edge onto leg side fetches them one. Shadman also collects one with a drive to wide of cover.
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 0/0 ( Shadman Islam 0 , Imrul Kayes 0)
Excellent over from Ishant! The first ball was full and angled away from Shadman who edged it but it didn't carry to the gully. Was beaten again in the over. Bangladesh are yet to get off the mark
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 0/0 ( Shadman Islam 0 , Imrul Kayes 0)
What a start for Umesh Yadav! Cuts Imrul Kayes into half with a ball that was shaped inside and went through the gap between pad and bat. Unlike Ishant, Umesh has been on the money from the word go. Maiden over for him as well.
After 1 overs,Bangladesh 0/0 ( Shadman Islam 0 , Imrul Kayes 0)
Ishant cautioned right away by umpire Marais Erasmus for his followthrough. After struggling with it for first two balls, the pacer made a switch to round the wicket. Started off with wide and full deliveries but pulled the length back a bit, however, Shadman played out the over carefully and without and fret. Maiden over.
The non-selection of Mustafizur Rahman is not surprising at all. Of late he has struggled with form and fitness. The Bangladesh think-tank believes fitness-wise it is risky to play him in two Tests back to back. Hence, they are preserving the left-armer for the all-important pink-ball fixture in Kolkata.
Time for live action! Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes are in the middle to open the innings for Bangladesh. Ishant Sharma to bowl the first over for India.
With five specialist bowlers in the XI, the Indian think-tank has opted for an attacking line-up on a greenish track. On this pitch this bowling attack will be more than handy. Nevertheless, it is an important toss to win for Bangladesh and quite rightly they have opted to bat first. With couple of spinners in the XI, Bangladesh's best chance in this game will be asking India to chase a competitive target in the fourth innings. However, to stretch the game that far first they need to put up a decent first innings score.
Alright it's time for the national anthems! Bangladesh's will be the first one to be played followed by India's.
India have won each of their last five Tests.
India have won seven out of nine Tests against Bangladesh that they have played while two ended in a draw.
India have won each of the seven international matches that they have played at the Holker Stadium, Indore.
Bangladesh XI: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain
India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test at Indore, Latest Updates: Five from the over. It was a good over from Umesh and he could have had another wicket but Kohli failed to gobble Rahim's catch in the cordon. Rahim was guilty of pushing at the length ball but Kohli didn't react on time and dropped the edge. Mominul slammed the last ball for a boundary to rub salt on the wounds.
First Test preview: The action begins with the red cherry but the focus is firmly on the pink ball as a formidable India looks to overpower a depleted-but-gritty Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series.
The upcoming Test will be followed by the historic day-night Test in Kolkata, with both the teams finally set to make their debut with the pink ball.
India are sitting pretty on top of the table in terms of the ICC World Test Championship, with 240 points – Having beaten West Indies and South Africa, while this will be Bangladesh's debut WTC match.
In fact, on paper, it is difficult to imagine how Bangladesh, without Tamim Iqbal and the suspended Shakib Al Hasan, will even be able to compete in a format, which has been their weakest to date.
Although Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad are committed cricketers but in the longest format, they aren't exactly formidable names.
Compare that to India's premier willow wielders –Kohli (26 hundreds), Ajinkya Rahane (11), Cheteshwar Pujara (18). They have 50-plus tons collectively and it will be one hell of a task for the Mustafizur Rahamans, Taijul Islams and Mehidy Hasan Mirajs to stop this line-up.
Rohit was in top form during the South Africa Test series, having ended up as the series' top-scorer with 529 runs, registering two centuries and one double ton.
Add to it India's bowling unit with 800-plus scalps, this is one contest where the 'David' looks incapable of slaying the proverbial 'Goliath'.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque(Capt), Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: