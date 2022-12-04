India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI HIGHLIGHTS: BAN hold nerves, beat IND by one wicket

Bangladesh beat India by 1 wicket
|India
|Bangladesh
|186/10 (41.2 ov) - R/R 4.5
|187/9 (46.0 ov) - R/R 4.07
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mehidy Hasan
|not out
|38
|39
|4
|2
|Mustafizur Rahman
|not out
|10
|11
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Deepak Chahar
|8
|1
|32
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 136/9 (39.3)
|
51 (51) R/R: 7.46
Mehidy Hasan 37(30)
Mustafizur Rahman 10(11)
|
Hasan Mahmud 0(2) S.R (0)
lbw b Mohammed Siraj
India vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI, HIGHLIGHTS: Mehidy Hasan Miraz anchored Bangladesh to a stunning win against India. The hosts go 1-0 up in the series
A good performance from Bangladesh. Shakib and Ebadot first rattled the Indian batting unit and then Mehidy Hasan held his nerves to take the side over the line
India vs Bangladesh
What a win this has been. What a knock from Mehidy. Brilliant partnership. Bangladesh have won this one by 1 wicket
IND vs BAN LIVE
That's another four and an important one. Chahar bowls that back of the length, wide of off and Mehidy throws his bat on it and gets a boundary over backward point
India vs Bangladesh
A mis-field to end that over. Another expensive one from India. That has gone to the fence
IND vs BAN
Another boundary. Mehidy walks across the stumps on that full toss, outside off and places that nicely for a boundary behind
After 41 overs,Bangladesh 154/9 ( Mehidy Hasan 14 , Mustafizur Rahman 4)
IND vs BAN LIVE
This has been an expensive over from the debutant. He was hit for a couple of sixes
IND vs BAN
Bangladesh are in all sorts of trouble now. Siraj has another. He traps Hasan Mahmud in front of the stumps. The batter has taken the review. But the ball tracker shows, it would have hit the stumps. BAN are 9 down now
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Kuldeep Sen has his first international wicket. Bowls full, wide and Afif throws his bat on it but doesn't time that well and Siraj takes that catch in the second attempt around the third man region
India vs BAN
Bangladesh are losing their way now. Siraj sends Rahim packing. He bowls that touch back of the length, swinging into the right-hander, the batter tries to cut that one but the ball hurries on to him, takes the inside edge and goes on to hit the stumps
India vs BAN LIVE
Shardul Thakur picks up a wicket now. He bowls that full and straight to Mahmudullah who is trapped in front of the stumps for 14. He goes upstairs though but the ball tracking shows it's Umpire's call. He will walk back
India vs Bangladesh
Kohli got out earlier, courtesy a brilliant catch and he has now taken one to send Shakib back. Interestingly, Kohli's wicket was scalped by Shakib. Sundar bowls that touch slow and full, Shakib goes for the drive, plays that in the air and Kohli grabs a one-handed stunner at short cover
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Sundar has provided the breakthrough. He has removed the captain who is out for 41. A slower delivery from the spinner on off and Das tries to place it to the fine leg region but it catches his gloves and the rest is done by KL behind the stumps
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE
That's the second one. Anamul Haque tries to negate a length ball from Siraj through the on side but plays it in the air and is caught at mid-wicket for 14 by Sundar
India vs Bangladesh
Oh! What a start from India and Deepak Chahar. He moves that length ball, away from the left-hander slightly as Shanto edges that straight to Rohit Sharma at first slip
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
India have been bowled out for 186. Ebadot once again goes short to Siraj as he tries to go over covers but finds a man in the deep and is caught
IND vs BAN LIVE
Ebadot picks up an important wicket and KL Rahul is gone. Short ball from the pacer as Rahul goes for the pull, miscues his stroke and is caught at deep fine leg for 73
India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE
Shakib is on a roll. He picks his fourth. Comes round the wicket again to Shardul, bowls it full and straight and Shardul Thakur is beaten by that slight turn on the ball as it dismantles the off stump
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE
Wickets are tumbling for India now. Shahbaz has to depart. Short ball from the pacer, outside off and the left-hander tries hit that through the covers but checks his shot at the last moment and Shakib takes a good catch at short cover. Shahbaz goes for 0
India vs Bangladesh
Washington Sundar had been struggling today and Shakib removes him to pick his third. Sundar goes for the reverse sweep but plays it straight to the man at short third man. He goes for 19 as India lose five now
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Once again the back of the length ball has done the trick. Shreyas Iyer goes for the pull, top edges that and the wicket-keeper takes an easy catch behind the stumps. He departs for 24
IND vs BAN LIVE
That's a stunner from Das. Shakib once again comes round the wicket, tosses it up as Kohli goes for the drive, plays it in the air and the Bangladesh skipper stationed at extra cover puts in a perfect dive to his right and grabs a screamer
India vs Bangladesh
Shakib strikes. Rohit departs. The spinner tosses it up slightly, breaches Rohit's defence and castles him. India lose two as the skipper departs for 27 off 31
PREVIEW: India will face neighbours Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series as India travel to Bangladesh after more than six years for ODIs.
The last time India played an ODI series in Bangladesh, they suffered a surprising 2-1 loss. However, if a similar result is also witnessed this time around, it won’t be a surprise.
Bangladesh have looked timid in T20Is, but the situation is quite the opposite in ODIs. They have been riding well in the longer version of the coloured cricket. The return of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim will also boost their morale.
India, on the other hand, do not need a boost in morale, but the return of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul shall surely keep the dressing room alert.
The last time these players played an ODI was against England, almost six months back. The preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup will start rigorously as Rohit will look to settle the team balance going forward.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik
Bangladesh Squad: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed
