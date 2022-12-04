India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI HIGHLIGHTS: BAN hold nerves, beat IND by one wicket

PREVIEW: India will face neighbours Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series as India travel to Bangladesh after more than six years for ODIs.

The last time India played an ODI series in Bangladesh, they suffered a surprising 2-1 loss. However, if a similar result is also witnessed this time around, it won’t be a surprise.

Bangladesh have looked timid in T20Is, but the situation is quite the opposite in ODIs. They have been riding well in the longer version of the coloured cricket. The return of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim will also boost their morale.

India, on the other hand, do not need a boost in morale, but the return of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul shall surely keep the dressing room alert.

The last time these players played an ODI was against England, almost six months back. The preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup will start rigorously as Rohit will look to settle the team balance going forward.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

Bangladesh Squad: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

