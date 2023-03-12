Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was among the runs during the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, playing a patient knock of 28 off 84 deliveries.

Jadeja came into bat an number five, following Shubman Gill’s dismissal on Day three of the Test on Saturday, and forged a 64-run stand with Virat Kohli for the fourth wicket, before being dismissed by Todd Murphy in the 107th over.

While he got off to a patient start, he could not convert that into a big knock, but his runs came still valuable for India, who are looking to eclipse Australia’s total of 480 in the first innings.

Jadeja got dismissed in the last ball of the 107th over, when he tried to lift it down the ground, but did not get the desired elevation and eventually holed out to Usman Khawaja at mid-on.

Kohli, at the other end, was seemingly miffed at Jadeja’s dismissal, and a video of the former skipper’s reaction has gone viral on Twitter.

The commentators, too, were disappointed with the way Jadeja got out.

“In the last couple of deliveries, Ravindra Jadeja has played shots out of his character. He has given Australia a wicket on a platter,” senior commentator Harsha Bhogle said on air.

“What has happened to him? Did anyone say anything to him? In this particular over, he has looked to take the aerial route. The boundary he hit was uppish. Look at this, what is this shot,” Gavaskar commented.

“Kohli is not impressed. The change room is not going to be impressed, I can tell you that. Rahul Dravid, the coach, will not be going to be impressed with this shot. And he has played such responsible innings before this. Therefore, this is a shot hard to understand,” he added.

Ravi Shastri, who is also a part of the commentary panel, explained Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal.

“One of the reasons why he was struggling was Murphy’s pace. Jadeja is someone who likes to go down the track and hit over the top. But here, he is not just allowed to chip down because of the pace. He has to hit it from where he is. And the intention was always to hit over the in-field,” the former India coach said on air.

India were 362/4 at lunch on Day 4, with Virat Kohli (88*) and KS Bharat (25*) still at the crease. India lead the four-match series 2-1, having retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but will need to win the match in order to confirm qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

Should India lose or draw this match, they should hope that Sri Lanka fail to complete a clean sweep over New Zealand in the two-match Test series in Kiwiland. Australia have already qualified for the showpiece event in London, having won the third Test by nine wickets.

