India opener Shubman Gill made the most of the batting-friendly conditions in Ahmedabad, bringing up a patient hundred on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia on Saturday.

Gill, who is enjoying a purple patch with the bat across formats, brought up what is his second Test century with a boundary off Todd Murphy in the afternoon session of the ‘moving day’, and celebrated with a little bow.

The right-handed batter, who had collected his maiden Test ton in December during the tour of Bangladesh, brought up the milestone in 194 deliveries, smashing 10 boundaries and a maximum along the way.

Cricket Twitter was all praise for the young man after scoring yet another hundred in what is fast shaping as a career-defining year. Here are select reactions to Gill’s hundred:

Well played Shubman Gill. Test century number 2 and counting. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 11, 2023

Gavaskar to Tendulkar, Tendulkar to Kohli, Kohli to Gill. @ShubmanGill will one day be counted among the batting Greats #IndvsAus #ShubmanGill — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 11, 2023

Shubman Gill’s first Test ton at home – beautiful innings. Kohli loved it. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/EcyDN2KlUI — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) March 11, 2023

The celebration from Shubman Gill and the dugout reaction. pic.twitter.com/bxkVJogwMS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2023

Shubman GillChrist — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) March 11, 2023

They say left handers are more elegant but Shubman Gill is an exception to that rule. A century filled with glorious strokeplay. #INDvAUS — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) March 11, 2023

Flawless knock, Gill. 95% control. 52.3 SR — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) March 11, 2023

Gill remained unbeaten on 103 off 197 balls at tea on Day 3, with the hosts losing the wicket of a set Cheteshwar Pujara (47) — trapped LBW by Murphy and burning a review on his way back to the dressing room. The two added 113 for the second wicket after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 35 off Matthew Kuhnemann’s bowling in the morning session.

