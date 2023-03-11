India 67/0 after 17 overs
Matt Kuhnemann comes into the attack. Just a couple of runs off the over as Shubman and Rohit collect a single each. Australia are looking for that breakthrough, but when will they break this opening stand?
IND vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. India wqill resume from their overnight score of 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs.
India 67/0 after 17 overs
Matt Kuhnemann comes into the attack. Just a couple of runs off the over as Shubman and Rohit collect a single each. Australia are looking for that breakthrough, but when will they break this opening stand?
India 64/0 after 15 overs
Mitchell Starc continues. Another productive over for India as Rohit Sharma joins the act. A four off the fourth ball of the over, and a six that is launched towards fine leg fence, means 10 runs come off it. This partnership is vital for India as far as their hopes of winning this Test is concerned.
India 54/0 after 14 overs
Nathan Lyon resumes. Just a single each off Rohit and Gill in the over, that takes India's total to 54. India will hope not to lose any wicket at least for the first couple of sessions today, as they aim to build some momentum in their bid to challenge Australia's big total.
India 52/0 after 13 overs
Shubman Gill collects the first boundary of the day courtesy a cover drive, as Mitchell Starc continues. Gill later plays it fine for another boundary, and that's quite a productive over for Team India early on Day three. 14 runs off the over.
IND vs AUS LIVE Score
"It's going to be very similar to what we have seen on Day 1 and Day 2. There is no dust, it's still well held together, Starc can still provide help for Nathan Lyon with the rough that he can create. No wear and tear, the off one might turn, the off one might spin a bit, but it will be slow turn," says Mitchell Johnson, along with Murali Karthik at the pitch report.
Ravichandran Ashwin finished with figures of 6/91 and the all-rounder from Tamil Nadu said he could 'go to bed feeling a lot better' after that performance. “You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty. It does feel good as you end up with good bag of wickets, even if you don’t bowl sometimes, you feel good about it. I will go to bed tonight a bit early and a bit happier," said Ashwin after play on Day 2. More on that here.
It is still early days in Cameron Green's growing career trajectory but he's already made quite the mark in India - latest being a maiden Test century. Well before this series, Green’s stock has been on the ascendancy in India. He did well in the few outings in the limited-overs and became the talk of the nation when Mumbai Indians decided to spend Rs 17.5 crore at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi late last year. Sahil Malhotra writes on the rise of Cameron Green.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Just to recap the match so far a bit, Australia batted for almost two full days after opting to bat first, with Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) taking them to 480. India began their first innings reply on Friday evening, and have so far posted 36/0 with all 10 wickets in hand. Stay tuned for further updates.
Day 2 report: Opener Usman Khawaja hit a masterful 180 and Cameron Green struck a maiden century to hand Australia the advantage with a challenging first innings total of 480 in the fourth Test on Friday.
Khawaja’s mammoth knock off 422 balls saw a 208-run fifth-wicket partnership with Green, who made 114, before Australia were bowled out in the final session on day two in Ahmedabad.
“It was really special, obviously over the lunch break that 40 minutes felt like an hour forty,” Green said of finishing the first session five short of his ton.
“But I was batting with Ussie the whole time, there was experience at the other end and he was batting beautifully, and that helps a lot.”
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led the Indian attack, claiming six wickets on a pitch still looking good for batting at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.
India reached 36 for no loss at stumps, still trailing the tourists by 444 runs.
Skipper Rohit Sharma, on 17, and Shubman Gill, on 18, looked positive and attacked the Australian spinners, who bowled five of the 10 overs before close of play.
The opening pair smashed four boundaries between them including a big six by Gill off senior Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.
Khawaja stood out in his marathon knock which ended on the first ball after tea when Axar Patel trapped the left-hander lbw, a decision that was denied by the on-field umpire but successfully reviewed by India.
Todd Murphy (41) and Lyon (34) kept the Indian bowlers frustrated in a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket before Ashwin broke through for his 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests.
Ashwin trapped Murphy lbw before dismissing Lyon to wrap up the innings.
In what has been a low-scoring series, giant all-rounder Green got his first international hundred with a boundary in the second session and was greeted with a hug from Khawaja.
“You feel more like a Test cricketer when you’ve got that monkey off your back,” Green, playing his 20th Test for Australia, said of the hundred.
‘Good bag of wickets’
Ashwin snared two wickets in one over after a wicketless first session for the hosts.
He broke the Khawaja-Green stand — Australia’s highest Test partnership in India since 1979 — after he got Green caught behind for 114 off a delivery sliding down the leg side.
“You feel good when you return with a good bag of wickets. I will go to bed tonight early and also a bit happier,” Ashwin told reporters.
Khawaja, who struck his first Indian Test ton on day one and 14th overall, kept up the grind to break the Australian record for longest Test innings in India.
The previous record was Graham Yallop’s 392-ball knock in Kolkata, also in 1979.
Khawaja resumed on his overnight 104 and took charge after Australia elected to bat in their bid to square the series 2-2.
The hosts need a win to clinch the four-match series and secure a berth in the World Test Championship final in June at The Oval.
Steve Smith is captaining Australia in the absence of regular Test skipper Pat Cummins.
Australia’s players wore black armbands on Friday after it was announced that Cummins’ mother had died.
With inputs from AFP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Meanwhile, Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, Spain and Croatia on Thursday arrived in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting being held in New Delhi from March 1-2
Ahmedabad Test offers batters from both camps to make an impact. Batting has been “challenging” in the series so far but the 22 yards at the Narendra Modi Stadium promises a different story.
The left-handed Khawaja, batting on 104, put on key stands including a 79-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Steve Smith, who made 38, to hand Australia a strong start.