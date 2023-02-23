India take on Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final on Thursday at the Newlands in Cape Town. Defending champions Australia reached the last four by winning all four matches in Group A, while India lost one game to England. With record five T20 World Cup titles to their name, Australia, led by Meg Lanning, will start the match as clear favourites. India, on the other hand, have not been at their best in the World Cup and while they won three games in the group stage, none of the victories were achieved in a convincing manner.

Australia are yet to lose a T20I in 2023. Their only loss came to Ireland in a warm-up game for the World Cup.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on the eve of the semi-final said the recent five-match series against Australia, which finished 4-1 in the favour of the world champions, has given her team confidence to take on the mighty Aussies.

“I think that series gave us a lot of confidence, you know, the brand of cricket we played in that particular series was something which gave us a lot of confidence. And now we know them very well. We played five games back-to-back and then one practice game, we know, their strength, their weakness,” she said.

Australia batter Beth Mooney said she expects India to pose a tough challenge in the semi-final.

“I’m expecting it to be a huge contest, they’ve pushed us significantly in the last few years, and they have a bunch of match winners in that line-up as well. We’re not expecting it to be easy by any means, whether it’s with a bat or the ball, but we certainly know the style of play they’ve come at us with in the past and they know ours pretty well, too,” Mooney said.

Head-to-head

Talking about the past results from matches between these two sides, Australia have won 22 out of 30 matches while India have won seven with one match producing no result. India have won one out of the last 10 T20Is, while Australia won eight and one finished with no result.

Australia defeated India by 85 runs the last time these two met in a T20 World Cup. This was the final of the 2020 edition.

In T20 World Cups, Australia lead the head-to-head 3-2 against India.

Highest and lowest totals

Australia’s highest total against India in T20Is is 196/4 which was made in a match in December 2022 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Their lowest is 89 which came in 2012 at Vishakapatnam.

India’s highest total is 187/5 which also came in December 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Their lowest against Australia is 62 in 2011 in Billericay.

Highest run-getters and wicket-takers

Beth Mooney leads the batting chart for T20I matches between India and Australia. She has scored 763 runs in 21 matches at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 127. HarmanpreetKaur is second with 728 runs in 29 matches at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 109. Smriti Mandhana is third on the list, having scored 623 runs in 21 matches at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 131.

Elllyse Perry leads the wicket-takers chart with 24 scalps from 25 matches at an economy of 5.43. Jess Jonassen and Deepti Sharma are second and third respectively. Jess has 21 wickets in 18 matches at an economy of 5.61. Deepti has an economy of 7.32 while also taking 21 wickets in 18 matches.

