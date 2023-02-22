India will face off against Australia in the first semi-final of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday. India, who were the runners-up in the tournament’s previous edition, will be eyeing to avenge their defeat against Australia in the 2020 final. Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to reach their seventh World Cup final. The five-time T20 World Cup champions have had a flawless run in this edition of the marquee event.

India have had a mixed bag in the tournament so far. After cruising to victories against Pakistan and West Indies, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffered a heart-breaking loss to Group 2 table-toppers England. The Women in Blue then bounced back against Ireland, winning the contest by 5 runs through DLS method after a rain interrupted game.

India have endured two defeats in summit clashes against Australia in the past few years. After the loss in the Women’s T20 World Cup summit clash in Australia, the teams once again faced off in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games final in 2022. The Women in Blue lost to the Aussies by nine runs.

The winner of India vs Australia will play either England or New Zealand in the final on 26 February.

Here is all you need to know about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and Australia:

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and Australia be held?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and Australia will be held at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

When will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and Australia be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and Australia will be played on 23 February, Tuesday.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and Australia start?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and Australia will begin at 6:30 PM IST, with the toss set to take place at 6 pm IST.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and Australia Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and Australia will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the contest will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar Mobile App and Website. You can also follow Firstpost.com for the live updates.

Full Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar.

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland.