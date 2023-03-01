Matthew Kuhnemann played a crucial role in India’s 109 run collapse on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia. The spinner took a five-wicket haul and one of his victims was Shubman Gill, who replaced KL Rahul in the playing XI.

Former India great Sunil Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box at the time, minced no words in criticising Gill after one of the batter’s actions left him frustrated.

The incident happened in the seventh over of India’s innings. Rohit Sharma had already departed after scoring just 12 runs. Shubman Gill was at the crease with Cheteshwar Pujara. While facing Mitchell Starc, Gill attempted to take a quick single and had to dive to make it back in time. The opener suffered a scratch below his abdomen. The batter immediately called for the physio. But his instinct to seek immediate medical attention was slammed by Sunil Gavaskar.

According to the former India batter, Gill “could have waited” till the end of the over. “There’s a pacer who is bowling – he has bowled four deliveries; it’s hot – and you’ve given him a breather. Yes, you are hurt but wait for two more deliveries. Wait for the over to end and then get treated. You’re at the non-striker’s end, you’re not at the striker’s end. Simple things can make a difference,” Gavaskar said on air.

Fellow commentator Matthew Hayden found the criticism a bit harsh and said that the cut looked “like a real stinger”.

However, Sunil Gavaskar stuck to his argument and said that Gill should have waited for the over to end. “You are playing for your country. You’re at the non-striker’s end and could have waited for the over to finish,” the ex-India opener added.

Gill was dismissed by Kuhnemann in the very next over. The spinner bowled a length delivery that turned to touch the outside edge of Gill’s bat and landed comfortably in Steve Smith’s hands.

