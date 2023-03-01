Five overs of pace and Australia now bring in the spinner...the pitch is dry and seems to have cracks, so a forced decision in many ways.
Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann is bowling and has already beaten Rohit once.
India vs Australia Live Score Updates 3rd Test Day 1 at Indore: Follow ball-by-ball updates, live commentary and the latest score updates from IND vs AUS 3rd test match. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open the innings for India after the hosts won the toss.
Angled fuller ball from Starc and Rohit drives it uppishly over the mid-on fielder to collect four more runs.
IND 26/0
Another boundary for Gill. This time he takes a step forward to the fuller ball from Green and drives it through the cover region.
IND 22/0
Cameron Green is bowling from the other end. He bowls a wide ball and Gill throws his bat at it. Thick edge flies over the slip cordon for a four.
IND 18/0
Width on offer from Starc and Rohit blasts that through the cover region. Shaky but unscathed start for India here.
IND 14/0
More drama from the first over....
Apart from the caught behind, Australia also lost another opportunity as Starc managed to beat Rohit's inside edge to hit him on the pads. Height was an issue, so Australia didn't review, but ball tracker shows it would have been out.
Poor umpiring from Nitin Menon, do doubt.
IND 10/0 after 2 overs
Chance missed
Rohit edged the first ball of the Test match off Starc, trying to defend the length ball. Australia however decided to not for the review but UltraEdge shows there's a spike. Terrific start.
Rohit gets away in the over with a boundary.
Time for live action in IND vs AUS 3rd Test
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are at the crease for India, while Mitch Starc will open the bowling for Australia.
Get to know the Indore venue
Spick and span Indore brings old world charm to modern cricket, writes Sahil from the city.
Steve Smith at toss: "The pitch looks pretty dry and no surprises Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. Hopefully we can execute our skills early and put the Indian batters under pressure. The break came in at a good time for us. Obviously disappointing how we ended the last Test match and the guys have had time to reflect, rest and get back into preparation. Just need stick to our methods for longer periods, we went away from it especially in the second innings in Delhi."
Rohit Sharma at toss: "We will bat first. Like you said the morale is high and the guys are confident about their skills which is a good thing going forward. We have played a lot of cricket (in Indore) but this one (pitch) is slightly different. Looks little dry and you have to adapt your skills. We have to try and repeat the things we did in the first two Tests."
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann
TOSS NEWS: India win toss and opt to bat first in Indore
Rohit Sharma informs that KL Rahul will be replaced by Shubman Gill, while Umesh Yadav will be playing as Mohammed Shami has been rested.
India vs Australia 3rd Test preview: India will have an eye on the spot in the World Test Championship final when they take on Australia in the third Test at Indore which starts on 1 March. Having already won the first two matches and retained the Border-Gavaksar Trophy, it’s also an opportunity for India to capture the four-Test series. Winning the series with the Ahmedabad match to go, India would be able to focus on preparing for the WTC final in the fourth Test.
Both the matches so far in the series, in Nagpur and Indore, finished inside three days each with Indian spinners ruling the proceedings. It’s to be seen if Indore presents a similar track that assists spinners. Yet, despite the nature of the pitch, India may still be forced to make a change given the poor form of KL Rahul. The opener was removed as vice captain but was retained in the squad for Indore and Ahmedabad Tests. He has only scored 38 runs in three innings so far in the Test series and could make way for Shubman Gill who has been in great form in ODIs and T20Is since the start of the year.
IND vs AUS: Live streaming details
India captain Rohit Sharma, however, was in no mood to give away his playing XI for the Indore Test.
“I spoke about it after the last game as well. Players who are going through a tough time, given their potential they will be given enough time to prove themselves,” Rohit said in a media interaction ahead of the match. “Being vice captain or otherwise doesn’t tell you anything. At that point in time he was the vice captain. His removal as vice captain doesn’t indicate anything.”
“As far as 11 is concerned, I would like to do it at the toss. I prefer it that way considering last minute injuries are a possibility.”
Apart from Rahul, India are not expected to make any changes to their side.
Australia, on the other hand, will be making a few changes. Skipper Pat Cummins has gone back home due to his mother’s illness and opener David Warner is out injured. Mitchell Starc is expected to play his first match of the series, while Travis Head is expected to open in place of Warner.
IND vs AUS: Kasprowicz wants Australia to play three pacers in Indore
The sweep shot led to the downfall of multiple Aussie batters in Delhi, but stand-in skipper Smith backed his teammates to continue playing the shot.
“Delhi was probably a difficult place to play the sweep with the variable bounce, more than anything else. A couple of us (including Smith) went away from our plans. That was disappointing.
“For a few players, the sweep is a very productive shot. They have got to stick to it a 100 percent. If they are going to play it, they’ve to commit to it a 100 percent,” he said.
Smith also revealed his plan to put Indian spinners under pressure.
“For us, it’s about sticking to our plans and methods for long periods of time. In the second innings in Delhi, a lot of us went away from our plans and got undone by them.
“We can hopefully apply pressure on the spinners and post good totals on the board. That’s key for us. Hopefully, we can put that into practice in the middle and execute under pressure,” said Smith.
India will seal a WTC final spot with a win in Indore.
Squad:
Australia: Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.
