India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli depart early; Men in Blue off to shaky start in 1st T20I

India got off to a mixed start in the opening game of the three T20I series against Australia in Mohali, with skipper Rohit Sharma and No 3 batter Virat Kohli both falling for low scores.

Both Rohit and Kohli had entered this game on the back of solid outings in their previous appearances in the Asia Cup; the India skipper struck a lively 72 off 41 against Sri Lanka while Kohli notched up his first century in nearly three years with an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan.

Rohit was the first to depart on Tuesday at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, getting dismissed off seamer Josh Hazlewood’s bowling with Nathan Ellis taking a fine catch near the deep square leg region, the India skipper departing in the third over of the innings.

Ellis also involved in the second dismissal. Kohli, who was in terrific touch in the Asia Cup as he finished the second highest run-scorer in the tournament, ended up feeding Cameron Green a simple catch at mid on while looking to hammer the ball down the ground. The former India captain was back in the hut for a disappointing seven-ball two.

Fortunately for the Men in Blue, KL Rahul found valuable support from No 4 batter Suryakumar Yadav as the pair stitched a partnership in excess of fifty that brought the hosts back on their feet. At the halfway stage in their innings, India were in a relatively safe position of 86/2.

