India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE score updates: IND 119/3 after 13 overs vs AUS

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav has to walk back. Cross seam, length ball, outside off, SKY tries to hit that over the wicket-keeper's head but only manages to edge straight back to him. He has to walk back after a stunning knock
|India
|Australia
|127/4 (13.4 ov) - R/R 9.29
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Hardik Pandya
|Batting
|9
|5
|0
|1
|Axar Patel
|Batting
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Adam Zampa
|4
|0
|36
|0
|Cameron Green
|1.4
|0
|21
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 126/4 (13.3)
|
1 (1) R/R: 6
Axar Patel 1(1)
Hardik Pandya 0(0)
|
Suryakumar Yadav 46(25) S.R (184)
c Matthew Wade b Cameron Green
India vs Australia, 1st T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: After early departure of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and SKY steadied the ship for the side. KL notched up a fifty before he was caught in the deep
SIX! That three sixes in a row for India. Length ball, just outside off and Hardik Pandya hammers that over mid-wicket for a maximum
SIX! Suryakumar Yadav clears his front leg on that tossed up delivery from Zampa and hammers that over long on for a maximum. He is looking in fine, fine touch
WICKET! Australia finally have the breakthrough. Josh Hazlewood bowls a knuckle ball, fuller in length, on to the stumps and KL Rahul flicks it again but is deceived with the pace and is caught in the deep
SIX! Suryakumar Yadav is looking in brilliant touch today. That's another maximum from his willow. The right-hander flicks that fuller delivery, on to the stumps for a maximum over widish long on
SIX! KL Rahul finishes the over with a maximum. Glenn Maxwell comes round the wicket, bowls it touch fuller, on to the stumps and Rahul slog sweeps that for a maximum over mid-wicket region
SIX! Mammoth hit, that is. KL Rahul once again gets that bottom hand into play and dispatches the fuller delivery, around the leg stump line for a maximum over deep fine leg boundary
FOUR! Tosses up from Zampa, just outside off and Suryakumar Yadav finds the gap around the cow corner region for a boundary. He is looking in good touch at the moment
WICKET! Australia have the big one. Virat Kohli departs. Fuller and a slower delivery, outside off from Ellis and Kohli hits that straight to the fielder at mid on. India lose two now
FOUR! KL Rahul doesn't time that well but he will still get a boundary as the fielders are inside the circle. Zampa tosses that one a bit, turns it away from the right-hander as KL takes the aerial route and gets a boundary on the off side
WICKET! That's the early breakthrough that Australia needed. Touch fuller from Hazelwood this time, around the off stump line and Rohit Sharma once again takes the aerial route but doesn't connect it well and is caught in the deep by Ellis who takes a superb catch running forward
India vs Australia, 1st T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the first T20I between India and Australia
PREVIEW: India and Australia lock horns in the first T20I of the series in Mohali. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back in the side for the hosts. With a few matches left before the T20 World Cup 2022, the Rohit Sharma-led side would now be looking to have a stable XI with some tweaks here and there.
All eyes would be on Virat Kohli as well as the right-handed batter is back in form and struck his 71st international hundred during the Asia Cup 2022.
SQUADS:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Umesh Yadav
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis
