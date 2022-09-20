India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE score updates: IND 119/3 after 13 overs vs AUS

India vs Australia, 1st T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the first T20I between India and Australia

PREVIEW: India and Australia lock horns in the first T20I of the series in Mohali. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back in the side for the hosts. With a few matches left before the T20 World Cup 2022, the Rohit Sharma-led side would now be looking to have a stable XI with some tweaks here and there.

All eyes would be on Virat Kohli as well as the right-handed batter is back in form and struck his 71st international hundred during the Asia Cup 2022.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

