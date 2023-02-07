Ravindra Jadeja ranks among the most complete all-rounders that India has ever produced. Apart from his aggressive approach with the bat, the leg-spinner has an exceptional ability to play with the mind of the opponent batters. His bowling has brought results not only on Indian wickets, but also on several overseas tours.

After a prolonged break with knee surgery, Jadeja is all set to make a comeback to the Indian unit in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy which kicks off with the first Test in Nagpur from 9 February.

Ahead of the mega clash, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a throwback video of Jadeja’s memorable six-wicket spell from 2017, when the Aussies last toured India.

! When @imjadeja scalped a match-winning 6️⃣-wicket haul against Australia #TeamIndia As we gear up for the #INDvAUS Nagpur Test, relive his bowling heroics during the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home https://t.co/8juk1ytWQf pic.twitter.com/xe73SrZdsC — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2023



Australia pulled off a great start to the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a massive 333-win in the first Test. Then, the Men in Blue turned tables around in the second game in order to keep their hopes alive in the four-match series.

Batting first, India managed just 189 runs in the first innings. Nathan Lyon took full advantage of the rank-turner in Bengaluru and scythed through the Indian batting unit, picking up 8 wickets.

While Indian spinners were expected to perform well on the wicket, Jadeja lit up the show in the second innings. His baffling deliveries turned out to be the major challenge for the Aussies who were bundled out for 276 runs. Jadeja got as many as 6 wickets under his belt, allowing just 63 runs in 21.4 overs.

In the next innings, India posted 274 runs on the board, powered by a gutsy 92 from Cheteshwar Pujara and half-centuries from KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. Coming in to chase 188 runs in the fourth innings, the Australian side suffered a collapse and were dismissed for 112 runs. This time, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin fetched 6 wickets and demolished the Australian batting line-up. India won the fixture by 75 runs.

In January, Ravindra Jadeja announced his return through a seven-wicket haul while captaining his Ranji Trophy side Saurashtra in a game against Tamil Nadu at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. He bowled 17.1 overs and wrapped up with an impressive figure of 7/53.

The 34-year-old all-rounder has a spectacular record against Australia. In the above-mentioned 2017 series, he was the highest wicket-taker, picking up a total of 25 wickets in four matches. He also racked up 127 runs during the series and was named the Player of the Series. So far, Jadeja has appeared in 12 Tests against Australia and has taken 63 wickets.

