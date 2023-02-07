For years, India vs Australia Test series has been considered a battle between both sides’ batting, so much so that it almost sweeps under the carpet some of the most phenomenal spells. But, contrary to popular belief, Test games between India and Australia have witnessed some noteworthy spells that have changed the course of games.

Here we take a look at top five bowling displays in the history of Border-Gavaskar trophy

Kapil Dev 8/106 in Adelaide: Former India captain Kapil Dev’s 8/106 is till date the best Test bowling figure in an inning ‘Down Under’. It was the first Test of the 1985-86 Border Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide and India were playing Australia on their soil after 5 years. Kapil mixed up his bouncers with his swinging deliveries to bag eight wickets including those of his Australian counterpart Allan Border. Riding on Kapil’s performance, India restricted the hosts to 381 in the first innings and scored 520 runs in reply. However, the match eventually ended in a tie.

Mike Whitney 7/27 at Perth: It was the fifth and final Test of the 1992-93 Border Gavaskar Trophy and India were aiming to eke out at least one win after failing to attain any in the series yet. However, Mike Whitney made sure that there was no change in the visitors’ fortunes as the pacer took 4/68 in the first innings and then bagged seven wickets, while conceding just 27 runs in the second innings to dismantle India, who failed to chase a 442-run target and lost the match by 300 runs.

Anil Kumble 8/141 at SCG: During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2003/04, former India spinner Anil Kumble showed his class as he bagged eight-wicket haul at the SCG to almost put India on the brink of a historic series win Down Under.

After Sachin Tendulkar (241*) and VVS Laxman (178) powered the visitors to a massive first innings total of 705/7 (declared), Kumble ran through the Aussies batting line-up to bundle them out for 474.

The leggie’s 8/141, his best spell overseas, handed India a huge 231-run lead. However, Australia escaped with a draw courtesy of Steve Waugh’s 80 and Simon Katich’s 77.

Ray Lindwall 7/38 at Adelaide: In the fourth Test of the series in Adelaide in January 1948, the Indians were at the receiving end of pacer Ray Lindwall’s fury. The fast bowler took a seven-wicket haul in the second innings, which included a wicket of then India captain Lala Amarnath, who was dismissed for golden duck, with the visitors following-on. Eventually, India lost the match by an innings and 16 runs.

Ajit Agarkar 6/41 at Adelaide: The Adelaide Test is generally remembered for Rahul Dravid’s brilliant 233 in 2003/04 series. India were reeling at 85/4 in the first innings and then VVS Laxman, Dravid cames to the visitors’ recuse as the duo forged a solid 303-run partnership stand. Laxman played second fiddle to Dravid but missed out on 150 by just two runs. Despite posting a mammoth 556, Australia could only take 33-run lead in the first innings.

However, it was Ajit Agarkar (6/41) who wreaked havoc in the bowling department and played a major role as India drew first blood in a Test series Down Under in the 21st century. The Mumbai pacer made early inroads by first trapping opener Justin Langer LBW and then removing Ricky Ponting, who had scored a double century in the first innings, to put Australia on top. He returned to run through Australia’s lower order, taking four quick wickets.

Agarkar’s six-wicket haul ensured that the hosts were dismissed under 200, which set up India a gettable 230 to win. India eventually won the Test by four wickets.

