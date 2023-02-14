Following Australia’s disappointing show in the first Test, questions have been raised about how the visitors will change the equation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the remaining games against high-flying India.

The Pat Cummins-led unit were outclassed in every department during the Nagpur Test, being beaten by an innings and 132 runs. Among other explanations about what led to the humiliating defeat, some former cricketers and experts blamed the inappropriate selection of Australia’s India-bound squad. Now, former Aussie cricketer Michael Clarke has revealed his thoughts on the matter and pointed at a dreadful reality of the side.

While speaking on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke attempted to predict Australia’s playing XI for the second Test which is slated to begin on 17 February at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. According to him, batting all-rounder Travis Head should be called-up for the Delhi Test in place of middle-order batter Matt Renshaw.

Renshaw’s batting looked quite pale during the opening Test. He failed significantly in both innings as the southpaw managed to score just two runs, including a golden duck in the first innings. Taking the below-par performance into account, Clarke mentioned Travis Head as a more suitable option to bat at No 5.

“Travis Head at No.5. If you start with him and it doesn’t work, then you can make a change,” the legendary batter said.

In this context, Clarke entirely put the blame on the preference of Australia head coach Andrew McDonald who, according to him, backed the selection and made the situation more complicated.

“They either now shoot themselves in the foot if they drop Matthew Renshaw because they say, okay, we made a mistake, or Andrew McDonald has come out and said, we haven’t made a mistake. They have put themselves in such a tough position,” the former skipper explained further.

Australia, eyeing a comeback in the series, will likely head to the second test with the same spinner options. They have included left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann in their squad replacing Mitchell Swepson who went back to Australia for personal reasons. However, Kuhnemann’s debut is in doubt as Todd Murphy, who stole the show with a seven-wicket haul in Nagpur Test, is expected to team up with experienced Nathan Lyon.

Former fast bowler Stuart Clark, who was part of the same discussion, lamented Australia’s lack of preparation. “I think the bit that gets me about it all is – and we talked about it before the series started – were they as well prepared as they could be? And the general consensus, if you talk to anyone on the street, is ‘no, they weren’t,” said the 47-year-old.

“No practice game, no tour match, turn up … and got dusted in a manner people are pretty disappointed about. Say what you want, they got smoked. India are a pretty good team in their country, but I just don’t think they were prepared well enough,” the former New South Wales cricketer added.

