India vs Australia: Melbourne could host third Test if if COVID-19 scuppers Sydney, says Cricket Australia

Melbourne: Back-to-back Tests against India in Melbourne could be played if Sydney is ruled out because of the coronavirus outbreak in the city, Cricket Australia said Thursday.
A Covid-19 cluster emerged in Sydney last week and has grown to more than 100 cases, with parts of the city in a snap lockdown and restrictions placed on travel to other states.
Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley said a final decision on the third Test venue would be made during the second Test in Melbourne, which begins on Saturday.
"The record testing numbers and the drop in new community transmissions in NSW have provided cause for optimism, however if the situation in Sydney deteriorates, we have strong contingency plans in place," Hockley said.
There had been speculation that two Tests could be played in Brisbane if Sydney were to be axed, but CA said its preferred option was Melbourne, followed by the fourth and final clash at the Gabba as scheduled.
If Sydney goes ahead, getting players to Brisbane could pose a problem after Queensland state effectively closed its border to the city.
But Hockley said CA was working to secure exemptions to allow players, officials, broadcasters and media to travel between the cities should restrictions remain.
"We are working constructively with the Queensland government and have been encouraged by the positive nature of discussions with them," he added.
Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide by eight wickets on Saturday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
On the eve of the first Test against Australia, Kohli was asked about his aggressive brand of cricket coupled with a fighting attitude that the former Australia captain, who also served as India coach, found similar to the mindset of his countrymen.
The Australia vice-captain also praised off-spinner Nathan Lyon for bowling well to Pujara in the first innings.
With David Warner still unavailable due to a groin injury, Justin Langer said he would brave to tinker with the side for the Melbourne Cricket Ground match after a resounding victory in Adelaide