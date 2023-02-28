India will be looking to continue their victory run against Australia as the teams face off in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on 1 March. India currently hold a 2-0 lead in the four-game series and will be hoping to maintain their dominance in the third fixture as well. A win in the upcoming contest will ensure that India qualifies for the final of the World Test Championship.

On the other hand, Australia will be aiming to get their momentum back. The visitors have been unable to match the Indian side so far. The unavailability of skipper Pat Cummins, who flew back home for personal reasons, will be another chink in Australia’s armour.

In the previous Border-Gavaskar Tests, Australia were bamboozled by the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja is presently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 17 scalps in 2 games. Ashwin is not far behind at 14 wickets to his credit.

As for India’s batting line-up, the top order has been a bit of concern, particularly the performance of opener KL Rahul, whose dismal run in the past few games have led many ex-cricketers to call for his ouster from the playing XI. Shubman Gill could be given a chance in his place.

All in all, the third Test promises to be a cracker of a contest between India and Australia.

Here’s all you need to know about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test between India and Australia:

Where will the Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test between India and Australia be played?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test between India and Australia will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

When will the Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test between India and Australia be played?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test between India and Australia will be played from 1 March and can go up to 5 March.

What time will the Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test between India and Australia begin?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Toss on Day 1 will take place at 9 AM IST.

Where can we watch and live stream the Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test between India and Australia in India?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy third Test between India and Australia will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. You can also follow the match blog live on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Srikar Bharat

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kunhemann

