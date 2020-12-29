Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India Vs Australia Highlights, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Gill, Rahane guide visitors to 8-wicket win

As skipper Ajinkya Rahane pointed out, India showed great temperament, bouncing back after their Adelaide loss. The victory was led by none other than the stand-in skipper himself who starred with a century in the first essay. Jadeja’s 50 and his partnership was Rahane was crucial in giving the visitors a healthy lead. Gill came in and announced that he is here to stay, showing plenty of promise in the two innings. But credit must be given to the bowlers for bundling out the Aussies. Even without Ishant, Shami and Umesh (in the second innings), the bowling unit showed that its fully capable of running through the opposition’s batting. Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin were phenomenal as usual but debutant Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion, providing India with crucial breakthroughs. The series stands levelled at 1-1, all the more reason to look forward to the upcoming contests.

That's it from us today, but do join us on 7th January for the live coverage of the third Test. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. Adios.

Australia’s 100th Test:

v England: Won
v West Indies: Won
v India: Lost

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

Did you know?

 None of Ajinkya Rahane’s 12 Test hundreds came in a losing cause. 9 of them in wins and rest three in draws. Excellent!

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

Visiting captains to win Man of the Match award at MCG in Tests:

— Sachin Tendulkar, 1999

— Ajinkya Rahane, 2020*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

Visiting teams to win a Test at MCG after losing the toss this century:

— South Africa won by 9 wickets in 2008

—India won by 8 wickets in 2020*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

Surely deserves its place among India's greatest Test wins ever!

Huge praise coming from the man who masterminded another epic Indian victory 19 years ago

Tim Paine, Australia captain: Obviously we’re very disappointed. Played very poor cricket for the majority of the four days. Made number of mistakes, particularly with the bat. You’ve got to give the Indian attack the credit. We didn’t adapt as well as we would’ve liked. But there’s still two to go, and we’ll work hard and try to rectify our mistakes. (On Green) He’s started his career really well, and will blossom into an outstanding player. (On gap between 2nd and 3rd Tests) I think we’ll be staying together. Potential for some guys to go and play some Big Bash, and then we might see where we head from there.

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Man of the Match: Really proud of all the players. I would really give credit to the debutants (Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj). They showed great character after the Adelaide loss. Character was important for us, especially after losing Umesh in the second innings. Our five bowler plan worked out nicely for us. Shubman, we all know about his first class record and in this game too, he showed that he can play shots at this level. Siraj has shown that he can bowl with discipline. It's really difficult for debutants to bowl with discipline but that's where I think the First-class experience comes in handy. Australia applied themselves with their last five wickets. Umesh is recovering well, management and medical staff will take the call about his inclusion in the next Test.  We're excited about Rohit coming back. Spoke to him yesterday, he's waiting to join the team.

— Record Alert:

MCG becomes the first overseas ground where India have now won four Test matches.

— Home teams losing most Tests at a venue:

32 : AUSTRALIA, MCG*
32 : England, Lord’s

— India under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane in Tests:

v Australia, Dharamsala, 2017
v Afghanistan, Bangalore, 2018
v Australia, Melbourne, 2020*

— India have won each of the three Tests

— Indian players part of most winning Tests in SENA countries:

8 - Ishant Sharma
7 - Rahul Dravid
7 - Sunil Gavaskar
7 - VVS Laxman
7 - Sachin Tendulkar
7 - Cheteshwar Pujara*

— Test matches won by India in Australia:

Till 2017 : 5 out of 44
Since 2018 : 3 out of 6*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

After 14 overs, 70/2 after 15.5 overs ( Shubman Gill 35, Ajinkya Rahane (C) 27)

Lyon continues. Deservingly, Rahane pulls and collects the winning run. India have beaten Australia by 8 wickets. They showed great character, bouncing back after their abysmal show at Adelaide. The four-match Test series stands levelled at 1-1.  
OUT! Starc picks up the first wicket for Australia. Agarwal departs. The ball was angling away from Mayank, he could have left it. Instead, the ball took the outside edge of his bat and carried into Paine’s gloves. Mayank’s poor run on the tour continues. Agarwal c Paine b Starc 5(15)
After 103.1 overs,Australia 200 ( Mitchell Starc 14 )

OUT! Ashwin bags the final wicket of the innings, clipping the top of off with a delivery that doesn't turn as much, Hazlewood paying the price for a misjudgedment while looking to leave the ball alone. Australia are bowled out for 200, and India need 70 to win the Boxing Day Test and level the series!

With that, it's lunch on Day 4 of the second Test!

Hazlewood b Ashwin 10(21)
OUT! Siraj removes Lyon minutes before lunch, the latter gloving the ball to pant while looking to pull the back-of-length delivery, as Australia lose their ninth wicket with the lead a little over 50 at the moment. AUS 185/9

Lyon c Pant b Siraj 3(15)
OUT! And just like that, Green throws his wicket away as Australia lose their eighth! Went for the pull a couple of deliveries after his well-timed on-drive past mid on, but failed to get the elevation to clear Jadeja's outstretched hands at midwicket. End of a wonderful innings from the all-rounder, who has more than justified his place in the side with this knock as well as his handy spells with the ball. AUS 177/8

Green c Jadeja b Siraj 45(146)
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah bounces Pat Cummins out! Pace spearhead gets rid of pace spearhead! The ball lobs off Cummins' glove, resulting in a comfortable catch for Agarwal at second slip. Dogged innings from Cummins comes to an end as the pacer breaks the partnership. AUS 156/7

Cummins c Agarwal b Bumrah 22(103)
FIFTY of the partnership completed between Cummins and Green for the seventh wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single in the 80th over. The pair has consumed 191 deliveries in the stand in what has been a display of grit and determination by both stakeholders in the stand. Excellent work by the pair to repair the damage caused by the middle-order collapse yesterday.

India vs Australia 2020 Live score and latest update of 2nd Test at Melbourne: Lyon continues. Deservingly, Rahane pulls and collects the winning run. India have beaten Australia by 8 wickets. They showed great character, bouncing back after the Adelaide 36 horror and bringing parity in the four-match Test series.

Day 3 report: A depleted Indian attack ripped through Australia's top order to leave the world's number one team with a slender two-run lead and in deep trouble on Monday after day three of the second Test.
It was a setback for India, who were already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. But the remaining bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja (2-25) and Jasprit Bumrah (1-34), admirably picked up the slack. AP

It was a setback for India, who were already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. But the remaining bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja (2-25) and Jasprit Bumrah (1-34), admirably picked up the slack. AP

At stumps in Melbourne, Australia were 133 for six with Cameron Green on 17 and Pat Cummins on 15 in their second innings as the visitors zeroed in on levelling the series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.

India are doing so with a weakened attack after Umesh Yadav pulled up in his fourth over with a calf problem, limping off the field.

It was a setback for India, who were already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. But the remaining bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja (2-25) and Jasprit Bumrah (1-34), admirably picked up the slack.

"I think we played really well. I thought the bowlers came out really strong and bowled in all the right areas. It was good to see," said India captain Ajinkya Rahane.

"But this game is not over yet, we still have to get four more wickets."

India were all out for 326 in their first innings on the stroke of lunch, adding just 49 to their overnight 277 for five in reply to Australia's 195.

It gave them a 131-run lead, courtesy of Rahane's magnificent 112 and Jadeja's 57. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each.

Australia needed some of their big names to stand tall in the run chase. Opener Matthew Wade did well with a fighting 40 off 137 balls before being trapped lbw by the spin of Jadeja.

But Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns all failed.

Burns lasted just 10 balls, caught by Rishabh Pant off Yadav for four to follow his first-innings duck.

Even if David Warner fails to recover from a groin strain for the next Test in Sydney, it will be hard for selectors to again justify picking Burns, with Marcus Harris among those waiting in the wings.

Labuschagne fell for 28, caught by Rahane off a thick edge from Ravi Ashwin.

At the other end, the usually flamboyant Wade dug in but Smith again went cheaply, bowled by Bumrah for eight.

After Wade departed, Travis Head was the last recognised batsman but he became a victim of paceman Mohammed Siraj on debut, slashing a ball to Mayank Agarwal.

Captain Tim Paine fell to Jadeja for one, leaving Green and Cummins to knuckle down in a 34-run partnership and take the Test into a fourth day.

"Cummo is not an established batsmen, but he has done well for us at this ground in the past and we all know what Greenie is capable of if he can get in," said Wade.

"So it'd be really good for these two to get a nice partnership together, which we haven't done over this Test match."

He added that setting India a target of "anything over a 100 will be good".

Rahane run-out

India started the day at a chilly Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of 24,995 socially-distanced fans with an 82-run advantage after taking charge Sunday with a gutsy response to their embarrassing 36 all out in Adelaide.

But Australia quickly made inroads.

Rahane, captain in place of Virat Kohli who has returned home for the birth of his first child, rode his luck on day two, when he was dropped on 73 and 104.

But after adding eight to his overnight 104, brilliant awareness from Labuschagne saw him run out.

Jadeja, back in the team after missing the first Test injured, dabbed Nathan Lyon to point and set off for a single as he looked to bring up his 50.

Rahane responded but wasn't quick enough with Paine whipping off the bails after Labuschagne's throw.

It ended a 121-run partnership and one of the 32-year-old's most important innings, having come to the crease with India in trouble at 64 for three.

Jadeja brought up his 15th Test half-century before misjudging a Starc bouncer, then Lyon and Josh Hazlewood mopped up the tail.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: December 29, 2020 09:54:46 IST

Tags:

