India started Day 2 of the Indore Test on a high note. But Australia appeared to have turned the tables around on the hosts, their spinners once again bamboozling the Indian batters.

While Matthew Kuhnemann got a five-fer in the first innings of the third Border-Gavaskar Test, this innings was Nathan Lyon’s show all the way. The off-spinner took eight wickets in the third innings, including star batters like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara was doing justice to his reputation and standing firm on one end, while wickets kept falling quickly on the other. The Saurashtra batter seemed to be India’s only hope to put up a big total before the Aussies. However, Lyon ensured that Pujara made it back to the dressing room. Much of the credit, however, must go to Australia captain Steve Smith, who took a terrific one-handed catch.

Pujara was batting on 59 off 142 deliveries when Lyon bowled a length delivery that was flicked by the batter. He intended to hit the ball squarer but due to the slowness of the pitch and turn-on offer, he failed to control it. The ball flew low and Smith stretched to take a one-handed stunner, grasping the ball safely in his hand.

Watch:

India scored a mere 109 runs in the first innings. A fine show by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav ensured that Australia could only put up a lead of 88 runs. However, when it was time for India to bat, the hosts collapsed like a deck of cards. Apart from Pujara (59), no other batter could even cross the 30-run mark. India were bowled out for 163.

Australia will need to score 76 runs to win the Test and make the four-match series 2-1 when play resumes on Day 3 on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.