  India vs Australia Highlights 3rd Test Day 1: Australia 156/4 at Stumps, lead by 47 runs

India vs Australia Highlights 3rd Test Day 1: Australia 156/4 at Stumps, lead by 47 runs

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: After IND were bowled out for 109, AUS took the lead with Usman Khawaja scoring 60, while Ravindra Jadeja took all four wickets for the hosts.

India vs Australia Highlights 3rd Test Day 1: Australia 156/4 at Stumps, lead by 47 runs

India vs Australia Live Updates, live score, 3rd Test, Day 1. Sportzpics

India Vs Australia At Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 01 March, 2023

01 March, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

109/10 (33.2 ov)

3rd Test
Australia

Australia

156/4 (54.0 ov)

Live Blog
16:48 (IST)

Finally, on the tour of India, Australia have a day when they were the best team throughout. India's decision to bat first backfired on a pitch that assisted spinners from word go. Along with spinners spitting fire, the poor shot selection from batters resulted in India being bowled out for 109. In reply, Usman Khawaja scored 60 and helped Australia take the lead. Marnus Labuschagne also scored 31. 

Australia now lead by 47 runs and if they can take it 100, that will be a big advantage. 

That's all from our end. Goodbye!

16:42 (IST)

India vs Australia live

STUMPS! Australia  finish Day 1 in Indore on 156/4, lead by 47 runs

Ravindra Jadeja took all four wickets for India

16:37 (IST)

India vs Australia live

Jadeja is bowling the penultimate over of the day and keeps it down to just two runs from it. Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green are at the crease. Australia lead by 47 runs.

AUS 156/4

16:23 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS 3rd TEST LIVE

Smith c Srikar Bharat b Jadeja 26(38)
 
Jadeja strikes again. All the wickets so far have fallen to him.
 
The brilliant delivery spun away taking the edge to Bharat who took a superb catch.
 
AUS 146/4
 

16:20 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd TEST LIVE

After 48 overs,Australia 140/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 20 , Peter Handscomb 3)

Two fours in the over for Smith off Axar and Australia now lead by 31 runs. He pulled the short ball to the midwicket fence before squeezing one through slip for a boundary on the offside. 

16:09 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd TEST LIVE

India lose their third review, all off Jadeja's bowling. Appeal for LBW against Smith but it looked like going down leg. Jadeja was sure it wasn't so he forced Rohit into taking a review but the replay showed it was missing leg. 

AUS 126/3

16:00 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS 3rd TEST LIVE

Khawaja c Shubman Gill b Jadeja 60(147)

Jadeja strikes again to give India the biggest breakthrough so far. Khawaja's patient innings is over. He fell to a sweep shot and Gill took a safe catch in the deep.

AUS 125/3

15:58 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS 3rd TEST LIVE

After 42 overs,Australia 125/2 ( Usman Khawaja 60 , Steven Smith (C) 8)

Four good balls from Axar then then send one wide that has been crashed down to square on off by Smith for a boundary. Austrlaia now lead by 16 runs.

AUS 125/2

15:51 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 40 overs,Australia 120/2 ( Usman Khawaja 60 , Steven Smith (C) 3)

A small partnership is building again. Khawaja and Smith have put up 12 together in 7 overs. What has helped Aussie batters today is the lack of discipline from Indian bowlers. There's always a loose ball around the corner to release the pressure. When they are on the money, things like Labuschange getting bowled to Jadeja has happened but a total of four no balls have been given away today, which is a crime.

15:36 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE 

Australia are in the lead now with Usman Khawaja  and Steve Smith at the crease. Siraj and Jadeja are bowling for India.

AUS 111/2 

09:12 (IST)

IND VS AUS LIVE SCORE

Steve Smith at toss: "The pitch looks pretty dry and no surprises Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. Hopefully we can execute our skills early and put the Indian batters under pressure. The break came in at a good time for us. Obviously disappointing how we ended the last Test match and the guys have had time to reflect, rest and get back into preparation. Just need stick to our methods for longer periods, we went away from it especially in the second innings in Delhi." 
09:10 (IST)

IND VS AUS LIVE SCORE

Rohit Sharma at toss: "We will bat first. Like you said the morale is high and the guys are confident about their skills which is a good thing going forward. We have played a lot of cricket (in Indore) but this one (pitch) is slightly different. Looks little dry and you have to adapt your skills. We have to try and repeat the things we did in the first two Tests."
09:08 (IST)

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann
09:02 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

TOSS NEWS: India win toss and opt to bat first in Indore

Rohit Sharma informs that KL Rahul will be replaced by Shubman Gill, while Umesh Yadav will be playing as Mohammed Shami has been rested.

India vs Australia 3rd Test preview: India will have an eye on the spot in the World Test Championship final when they take on Australia in the third Test at Indore which starts on 1 March. Having already won the first two matches and retained the Border-Gavaksar Trophy, it’s also an opportunity for India to capture the four-Test series. Winning the series with the Ahmedabad match to go, India would be able to focus on preparing for the WTC final in the fourth Test.

Both the matches so far in the series, in Nagpur and Indore, finished inside three days each with Indian spinners ruling the proceedings. It’s to be seen if Indore presents a similar track that assists spinners. Yet, despite the nature of the pitch, India may still be forced to make a change given the poor form of KL Rahul. The opener was removed as vice captain but was retained in the squad for Indore and Ahmedabad Tests. He has only scored 38 runs in three innings so far in the Test series and could make way for Shubman Gill who has been in great form in ODIs and T20Is since the start of the year.

IND vs AUS: Live streaming details

India captain Rohit Sharma, however, was in no mood to give away his playing XI for the Indore Test.

“I spoke about it after the last game as well. Players who are going through a tough time, given their potential they will be given enough time to prove themselves,” Rohit said in a media interaction ahead of the match. “Being vice captain or otherwise doesn’t tell you anything. At that point in time he was the vice captain. His removal as vice captain doesn’t indicate anything.”

“As far as 11 is concerned, I would like to do it at the toss. I prefer it that way considering last minute injuries are a possibility.”

Apart from Rahul, India are not expected to make any changes to their side.

Australia, on the other hand, will be making a few changes. Skipper Pat Cummins has gone back home due to his mother’s illness and opener David Warner is out injured. Mitchell Starc is expected to play his first match of the series, while Travis Head is expected to open in place of Warner.

IND vs AUS: Kasprowicz wants Australia to play three pacers in Indore

The sweep shot led to the downfall of multiple Aussie batters in Delhi, but stand-in skipper Smith backed his teammates to continue playing the shot.

“Delhi was probably a difficult place to play the sweep with the variable bounce, more than anything else. A couple of us (including Smith) went away from our plans. That was disappointing.

“For a few players, the sweep is a very productive shot. They have got to stick to it a 100 percent. If they are going to play it, they’ve to commit to it a 100 percent,” he said.

Smith also revealed his plan to put Indian spinners under pressure.

“For us, it’s about sticking to our plans and methods for long periods of time. In the second innings in Delhi, a lot of us went away from our plans and got undone by them.

“We can hopefully apply pressure on the spinners and post good totals on the board. That’s key for us. Hopefully, we can put that into practice in the middle and execute under pressure,” said Smith.

India will seal a WTC final spot with a win in Indore.

Squad:

Australia: Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Updated Date: March 01, 2023 17:01:57 IST

