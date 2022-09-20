Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Australia: 'Fantastic performance', Hardik Pandya's blistering 71 not out in 1st T20I earns praise on Twitter

Cricket

India vs Australia: 'Fantastic performance', Hardik Pandya's blistering 71 not out in 1st T20I earns praise on Twitter

Pandya smashed seven fours and five sixes, finishing unbeaten on 71 off 30 balls as India posted a formidable 208/6 on the board after being invited to bat by Australia.

India vs Australia: 'Fantastic performance', Hardik Pandya's blistering 71 not out in 1st T20I earns praise on Twitter

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya raises his bat after completing his half-century in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali. AP

Hardik Pandya was back at his swashbuckling best on Tuesday as he smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls to guide India to a comprehensive total in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali.

Pandya’s form, both with bat and ball, tapered in the Asia Cup after a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the opening game. In the series opener against Australia, however, he was back at his lethal best, smashing seven fours and five sixes during his stay at the crease and striking at 236.67.

His destruction with the bat helped India finish on a high by posting a formidable 208/6 after being invited to bat by the Aussies.

Of the five sixes that he struck in the innings, three came off the final three balls of the innings as Pandya took all-rounder Cameron Green to the cleaners with 21 runs coming off the 20th over. India made the most of the slog overs with 60 runs coming off the last fours and the in-form Pandya had a major role to play in that assault.

Pandya’s knock also drew plenty of praise on social media, especially on microblogging website Twitter. Here, we take a look at some of the top reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click here to follow live updates of the first T20I between India and Australia

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 20, 2022 21:23:13 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Hardik Pandya has got to mature a bit more: Tim Bresnan
First Cricket News

Hardik Pandya has got to mature a bit more: Tim Bresnan

Hardik Pandya needs to mature a bit more, feels former English cricketer Tim Bresnan, who expects the India all-rounder to play a significant role in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India vs Australia: Visitors start practice session ahead of first T20I in Mohali
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Visitors start practice session ahead of first T20I in Mohali

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) took to Instagram for sharing pictures of Aussie players sweating it out in the nets

India vs Australia 2022: Virat Kohli needs 207 runs to surpass Rahul Dravid in elite list
First Cricket News

India vs Australia 2022: Virat Kohli needs 207 runs to surpass Rahul Dravid in elite list

Currently, Kohli is the seventh-highest run scorer of all time in international cricket and the third-highest scorer for India