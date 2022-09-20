India vs Australia: 'Fantastic performance', Hardik Pandya's blistering 71 not out in 1st T20I earns praise on Twitter

Hardik Pandya was back at his swashbuckling best on Tuesday as he smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls to guide India to a comprehensive total in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali.

Pandya’s form, both with bat and ball, tapered in the Asia Cup after a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the opening game. In the series opener against Australia, however, he was back at his lethal best, smashing seven fours and five sixes during his stay at the crease and striking at 236.67.

His destruction with the bat helped India finish on a high by posting a formidable 208/6 after being invited to bat by the Aussies.

Of the five sixes that he struck in the innings, three came off the final three balls of the innings as Pandya took all-rounder Cameron Green to the cleaners with 21 runs coming off the 20th over. India made the most of the slog overs with 60 runs coming off the last fours and the in-form Pandya had a major role to play in that assault.

Pandya’s knock also drew plenty of praise on social media, especially on microblogging website Twitter. Here, we take a look at some of the top reactions:

What a brilliant way to end the innings @hardikpandya7, congratulations on your half century. Fantastic performance boys, let’s win this ✊ #INDvAUS #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ok7YMl6Bfa — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 20, 2022

Gosh Hardik Pandya has some power😱 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 20, 2022

Nobody can match the value Hardik Pandya adds to this Indian team right now. Can talk about Bumrah being an equally valuable asset, but Hardik still miles ahead considering the value he adds in each department. — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) September 20, 2022

Hardik Pandya is the finisher India has been searching for elsewhere. #IndvAus — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 20, 2022

Hardik Pandya, you freak, what a player, 71* runs from just 30 balls including 7 fours and 5 sixes. pic.twitter.com/zr6e0TPHeq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2022

