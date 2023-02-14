India vs Australia: Amul shares creative doodle on Ravindra Jadeja applying cream on finger during Nagpur Test

The International Cricket Council (ICC) penalised Ravindra Jadeja 25 percent of his match fee and handed him a demerit point for using a soothing cream on his index finger without permission during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur.

Though the cream did not make any impact on the condition of the ball, Jadeja was fined as he did it without taking the required permission from the on-field umpires. Following the widely-viral “ointment controversy,”

Amul, on Sunday, uploaded an interesting doodle on its official Twitter handle. The image had an animated representation of none other than Jadeja alongside the iconic Amul girl.

To make it more interesting, Amul added a sarcastic tagline to the graphic. It read, “Jaddu, Ungli Sirf Butter Me Daalo (Jaddu, put your finger only in butter).” The Amul girl in her iconic red and white frock can be spotted standing beside the India all-rounder with bread and butter in her hands. Jadeja was featured in his Test kit and was applying the butter on his index finger.

#Amul Topical: Star Indian all- rounder fined for applying cream on the ball! pic.twitter.com/whDgVVXrQh — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 12, 2023

The post created much stir across the internet. Since being dropped on the platform, it has garnered mixed reactions from users. A number of Indian fans got offended by the caption reading, “Star Indian all-rounder fined for applying cream on the ball,” while others found the post quite funny.

A fan made the issue clear in the comment section saying, “Not on the ball, he put cream on his finger. Putting cream on the ball would have resulted in a stronger penalty.”

Not on the ball, he put cream on his finger. Putting cream on the ball would have resulted in a stronger penalty — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) February 13, 2023

Another user who was also displeased with the caption, noted, “Excuse me. He is not fined for applying ointment but for not informing the umpire about it.”

EXCUSE ME … HE IS NOT FINED FOR APPLYING OINMENT.. BUT FOR NOT INFORMING UMPIRE ABOUT IT.. — MUDDAABAAZ (@muddaabaaz) February 13, 2023

Lauding the creativity of Amul, a person commented, “You guys are just too good.”

You guys are just too good — Shivvaji Yadav (@Shiva_James) February 12, 2023

The incident transpired on 9 February during the 46th over of Australia’s first innings, when Jadeja was spotted soothing his index finger with a cream. The left-arm spinner was seen in the footage rubbing something with his left index finger after taking it from Mohammed Siraj’s palm.

Social media users shared the clip in which some, including a few from the Australian media, accused Jadeja of tampering with the ball. However, the match referee later gave the cricketer a clean chit. “The Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes, not as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently. It did not change the condition of the ball,” the ICC said in its statement released on 11 February.

Owing to his impressive performance in the match, Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match. He recorded a commendable five-fer in the first innings before fetching another two scalps in the third one. The southpaw was just as remarkable with the bat and played a crucial 70-run knock during India’s batting.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.