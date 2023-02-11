Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and has been handed one demerit point for applying the soothing cream on his index finger without on-field umpires’ permission during Day 1 of the Nagpur Test between India and Australia.

Jadeja has been found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.

The incident occurred during the 46th over of Australia’s first innings. Jadeja was seen applying a soothing cream to his left hand’s index finger without asking for permission from the on-field umpires.

The India team management later explained to match referee Andy Pycroft

that Jadeja was applying the cream to a swelling on the finger of his bowling hand.

Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed and there was no need for a formal hearing.

“In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the match referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes. The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition,” the ICC said in a media release.

