First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 1st ODI Mar 03, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
ENG in WI | 5th ODI Mar 02, 2019
WI Vs ENG
West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 05, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AUS in IND Mar 05, 2019
IND vs AUS
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming and Broadcast List Online: When and Where to watch match in India time

India vs Australia Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 04, 2019 20:19:55 IST

Auditions for the World Cup hopefuls will continue but India will also be aiming to produce another complete performance against Australia in the second ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday.

The Virat-Kohli led team ticked all the boxes to thrash Australia by six wickets in the series opener on Saturday. It was a welcome win for India after losing the T20 series 0-2.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 going into the second game. AP

India lead the five-match series 1-0 going into the second game. AP

With only four ODIs remaining before the World Cup, the hosts will look to finalise the remaining two-three spots in an otherwise settled squad for the all-important tournament.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan failed in Hyderabad but he is likely to get another game as chances of KL Rahul coming in for him appear bleak. However, if given a chance Rahul will be more than willing to make optimum use of.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma can take any attack to cleaners on his day and the Aussies would be wary of him and skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 44 on Saturday night.

Both Rohit and Kohli are always hungry for runs and if the duo fires in unison at the VCA stadium, then the visitors are in for a hard time.

Here's everything you need to know about the second ODI between India and Australia:

When will India vs Australia fixture take place?

The second ODI between India and Australia will take place on 5 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) in Nagpur.

What time does the match begin?

The second ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 20:25:22 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch‬, Cricket, Ind Vs Aus Live Streaming, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, India Vs Australia Live Streaming, KL Rahul, Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, When And Where To Watch 2nd ODI

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all