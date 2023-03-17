Mumbai: Hardik Pandya won the toss in his first assignment as India’s ODI captain and decided to field against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Pandya is appearing as the stand-in skipper for India with Rohit Sharma missing the opener of the three-match series.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma will return for the final two matches of the series. As per local media, Rohit Sharma is absent due to a family wedding.

India have fielded four seamers including Pandya alongside spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the starting XI.

🚨 Toss Update – with a special initiative 🚨@hardikpandya7 – making his ODI captaincy debut – has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against Australia. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/BAvv2E8K6h #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/WdqLVKEuv7 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 17, 2023

Australia, meanwhile, are without David Warner and Alex Carey for the first ODI. Warner is still not fully fit after suffering a hairline fracture of the elbow during the Test series. The leftie was also ruled out of the second Test with a concussion.

An unwell wicketkeeper Carey is also missing from the Australian playing XI in Mumbai. Josh Inglis will take the gloves in his absence.

With Warner missing, Mitchell Marsh opened the batting alongside Travis Head. The 29-year-old Head perished in the second over after scoring just five runs.

India come into the ODI series after winning the four-Test series 2-1. But both teams can now shift their focus to 50-over matches with ODI World Cup in India in October and November.

India XI: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

