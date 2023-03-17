India vs Australia, 1st ODI preview: With the riveting four-match Test series behind them, India and Australia gear up for some white-ball action with the two sides facing off in the first of three One-Day Internationals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Team India once again emerged victorious against Australia in a Test series, winning the four-Test rubber 2-1 after the final Test in Ahmedabad ended in a high-scoring draw. The Rohit Sharma-led side had retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi inside three days.

The third Test in Indore also ended inside three days — but in an Australian victory, as Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon managed to spin a web around the Indian batters. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, however, scored tons in Ahmedabad to help the hosts score nearly 600 and evaporate Australia’s hopes of pulling off a series-leveling win.

Australia, incidentally, were the last team to beat India on their own backyard in any format, winning three games in a row after losing the first two in an ODI series in 2019 right before the World Cup. India, though, would exact revenge less than a year later, winning a three-match ODI series 2-1 after losing the opening game.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.