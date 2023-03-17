Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Mumbai: Men in Blue win the toss, skipper Pandya opts to field

India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mumbai LIVE Cricket Score: Follow the live scorecard and the latest updates on the first ODI between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Firstpost.com.

India vs Australia LIVE Score: Stand-in skippers Hardik Pandya and Steve Smith at the toss ahead of the first ODI between India and Australia in Mumbai. Sportzpics

India Vs Australia At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 17 March, 2023

17 March, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Australia

Australia

0/0 (0.0 ov)

1st ODI
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
13:22 (IST)

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

13:06 (IST)

Steve Smith, Australia captain: Wasn’t really sure myself. It’s a warm day out here. Hopefully a good toss to lose. We played some really good cricket towards the backend. Completely different format. I’m sure it will be come up on the TV screen. Alex Carey’s sick, and he’s gone home and Josh Inglis comes in. David Warner’s not fully fit yet and Mitch Marsh bats at the top of the order.

13:05 (IST)

Hardik Pandya, India captain: Looks like a good track. Dew might be a factor later. We have been batting quite well in the second half. I got some time off, worked on my skill sets. Very excited, great honour for me to lead India in ODIs as well. We’re going with four quicks — Shami, Siraj Shardul and myself — and two spinners — Kuldeep and Jadeja.

13:01 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Hardik Pandya opts to field.

12:55 (IST)

Murali Kartik and Ajit Agarkar analyse the Wankhede pitch ahead of toss:


MK: Centre-most point of the ground. It’s quite an even ground. Not the biggest boundaries. It’s a belter. Bowlers helter-skelter.


AA: Spent a lot of time playing here. Nice covering of grass, will hold the pitch together. There might be a bit of bounce with the new ball. Dew might not be much of a factor tonight. Pitch will get better to bat as the match progresses.

12:50 (IST)

There have been some injury-forced changes in both camps ahead of the one-day series between India and Australia. While India are without Shreyas Iyer, with Hardik Pandya filling in as the skipper for the first ODI in place of Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith is set to continue leading the Ausssies with Pat Cummins allowed to stay back home following the demise of his mother.

Read: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series with back injury

Read: Smith to lead visitors in ODIs, Cummins to remain at home

12:44 (IST)

India have had comfortable 3-0 wins over Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the two ODI series they have played so far this year, but facing Australia will be a different challenge altogether.

Although Australia will miss the likes of skipper Pat Cummins (With Steve Smith captaining the side in Cummins’ absence) and Josh Hazlewood, they have been provided with a boost, with both David Warner and Ashton Agar back in the side.

PN Vishnu previews the one-day series between India and Australia starting Friday in Mumbai.

Click here to read the full article

12:36 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first One-Day International between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The action shifts to the white-ball format after the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the Rohit Sharma-led hosts as the retained the silverware. As for the white-ball formats, the Men in Blue have been on a winning run this year, and would want to maintain it heading into the Indian Premier League.

India vs Australia, 1st ODI preview: With the riveting four-match Test series behind them, India and Australia gear up for some white-ball action with the two sides facing off in the first of three One-Day Internationals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Team India once again emerged victorious against Australia in a Test series, winning the four-Test rubber 2-1 after the final Test in Ahmedabad ended in a high-scoring draw. The Rohit Sharma-led side had retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi inside three days.

The third Test in Indore also ended inside three days — but in an Australian victory, as Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon managed to spin a web around the Indian batters. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, however, scored tons in Ahmedabad to help the hosts score nearly 600 and evaporate Australia’s hopes of pulling off a series-leveling win.

Australia, incidentally, were the last team to beat India on their own backyard in any format, winning three games in a row after losing the first two in an ODI series in 2019 right before the World Cup. India, though, would exact revenge less than a year later, winning a three-match ODI series 2-1 after losing the opening game.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

