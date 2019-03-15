First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 4th ODI Mar 13, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
AUS in IND | 5th ODI Mar 13, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 35 runs
USA in UAE Mar 15, 2019
UAE vs USA
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
BAN in NZ Mar 16, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India v Australia, ODI series, stats review: From Usman Khawaja’s records to hosts' first bilateral series loss under Virat Kohli at home

Firstpost takes a look at some of the records broken and created during the five-match ODI series played between India and Australia

Umang Pabari, Mar 15, 2019 14:33:11 IST

The recent 2-3 loss to Australia is India's first bilateral ODI series defeat at home since their lose to South Africa in 2015/16. In between, they won six bilateral ODI series at home.

While it was Australia's first bilateral ODI series win since their victory over Pakistan in 2017. In between, they lost six bilateral ODI series. Moreover, this was India's first ODI series defeat under the leadership of Virat Kohli at home.

This loss will hurt India for a long time. It also raises many questions before they start their World Cup campaign. Australia, on the other hand, are back in form just in time with the series win in India.

Here, we have a look at some of the records broken and created during the ODI series.

Usman Khawaja has now scored the second most runs for Australia in a 5-match bilateral ODI series after David Warner who scored 386 runs against South Africa in 2016.

Australia's cricketer Usman Khawaja celebrates after achieving his century (100 runs) during the fifth one-day international (ODI)cricket match between India and Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on March 13, 2019. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----

Usman Khawaja scored 383 runs in the ODI series against India, including two centuries. AFP

 

Khawaja became the first Australia batsman to score two centuries in a bilateral ODI series against India.

FP85_opt

Rohit Sharma became the joint third fastest batsman to score 8,000 runs in ODIs at Delhi in the fifth ODI.

FP86 opt

Pat Cummins now holds the record of taking the joint most wickets for Australia against India in a bilateral ODI series.

FP87_opt

This was only the fifth time that a team won a bilateral ODI series after being 0-2 down.

FP88_opt

Australia chased down a target of 359 runs successfully against India at Mohali in the fourth ODI which was their highest ever target successfully chased in the format and it was also the highest by any team against India in 50-over cricket. It was the first occasion when India lost an ODI after scoring 350-plus runs while batting first. They won on all previous 23 occasions.

FP89_opt

Rohit Sharma is one of the two Indian players to have hit more than 350 sixes in international cricket. Moreover, no player has now hit more sixes in ODI cricket for India than him.

FP90 opt

No captain has now scored 4,000 ODI runs in fewer innings than Virat Kohli. He achieved the feat in the third ODI played at Ranchi

FP91 opt

Virat Kohli has now scored 45 centuries in List-A cricket which is the second most by any player. He is now at the third place in the list of players scoring most centuries at home in international cricket alongside Hashim Amla.

FP92 opt

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are the only batsmen to have scored eight or more centuries against two different opposition teams in ODI cricket.

FP93 opt

No player has now hit more centuries in winning causes in ODI cricket than Virat Kohli

FP94 opt

India became the second team to win 500-plus ODIs after Australia when they defeated Australia by eight runs at Nagpur in the second ODI.

FP95 opt

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 14:33:48 IST

Tags : Australian Cricket Team, Cricket, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, Pat Cummins, Rohit Sharma, Usman Khawaja, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6054 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all