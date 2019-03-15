The recent 2-3 loss to Australia is India's first bilateral ODI series defeat at home since their lose to South Africa in 2015/16. In between, they won six bilateral ODI series at home.

While it was Australia's first bilateral ODI series win since their victory over Pakistan in 2017. In between, they lost six bilateral ODI series. Moreover, this was India's first ODI series defeat under the leadership of Virat Kohli at home.

This loss will hurt India for a long time. It also raises many questions before they start their World Cup campaign. Australia, on the other hand, are back in form just in time with the series win in India.

Here, we have a look at some of the records broken and created during the ODI series.

Usman Khawaja has now scored the second most runs for Australia in a 5-match bilateral ODI series after David Warner who scored 386 runs against South Africa in 2016.

Khawaja became the first Australia batsman to score two centuries in a bilateral ODI series against India.

Rohit Sharma became the joint third fastest batsman to score 8,000 runs in ODIs at Delhi in the fifth ODI.

Pat Cummins now holds the record of taking the joint most wickets for Australia against India in a bilateral ODI series.

This was only the fifth time that a team won a bilateral ODI series after being 0-2 down.

Australia chased down a target of 359 runs successfully against India at Mohali in the fourth ODI which was their highest ever target successfully chased in the format and it was also the highest by any team against India in 50-over cricket. It was the first occasion when India lost an ODI after scoring 350-plus runs while batting first. They won on all previous 23 occasions.

Rohit Sharma is one of the two Indian players to have hit more than 350 sixes in international cricket. Moreover, no player has now hit more sixes in ODI cricket for India than him.

No captain has now scored 4,000 ODI runs in fewer innings than Virat Kohli. He achieved the feat in the third ODI played at Ranchi

Virat Kohli has now scored 45 centuries in List-A cricket which is the second most by any player. He is now at the third place in the list of players scoring most centuries at home in international cricket alongside Hashim Amla.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are the only batsmen to have scored eight or more centuries against two different opposition teams in ODI cricket.

No player has now hit more centuries in winning causes in ODI cricket than Virat Kohli

India became the second team to win 500-plus ODIs after Australia when they defeated Australia by eight runs at Nagpur in the second ODI.