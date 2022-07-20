India vs West Indies: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming — All You Need To Know

India Tour of West Indies 2022: Full Squads, Fixtures, Schedule, Live Telecast Information, And All You Need To Know.
The Indian cricket team is now in West Indies for a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. India are in good form having beaten England in England in the T20I and ODI series.
However, they will be without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and other senior players for the ODI series. While Rohit and some of the senior players will return to the squad for the T20I assignment, out-of-form Virat Kohli has been given complete rest from the eight white-ball matches in the Caribbean.
Also, West Indies had toured India in February this year to play six white-ball matches — three ODIs and three T20Is. The West Indies team lost all the matches and will have revenge on their mind when they take on the Men in Blue.
Before the matches get underway, we take a look at the squads, schedule, match timings and live streaming details.
India vs West Indies 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings
1st ODI: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 22 July — 7 PM IST
2nd ODI: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 24 July — 7 PM IST
3rd ODI: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad — 7 PM IST
1st T20I: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, 29 July — 8 PM IST
2nd T20I: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, 1 August — 8 PM IST
3rd T20I: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, 2 August — 8 PM IST
4th T20I: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, 6 August — 8 PM IST
5th T20I: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, 7 August — 8 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2022: Squads
India squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies ODI Squad: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.
India T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
West Indies T20I Squad: Yet to be announced.
India vs West Indies 2022: Live Streaming
Entire India vs West Indies 2022 series will be live-streamed exclusively on the FanCode app.
The matches will also be broadcast on the DD Sports channel.
