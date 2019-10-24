As the South Africans head back home after getting decisively outplayed in the three-match Test series, India brace up for another home challenge, this time against neighbours Bangladesh in three T20Is and two Tests.

The Proteas held India to a 1-1 stalemate under the leadership of Quinton de Kock, winning by nine wickets at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru in the third and final T20I, with the first game of the series getting rained out and India winning the second match by seven wickets. The Test series however, barring an odd day or two, was a lopsided contest as the Indians romped their way to comfortable victories across the three Tests —hosted at Visakhapatnam, Pune and Ranchi respectively. Two of those wins were by an innings margin, coming in consecutive matches.

Bangladesh begin their India tour with a three-T20I series, the first match taking place at the newly-christened Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla) in New Delhi. That will be followed by a two-Test series, which includes Bangladesh's first-ever Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Bangladesh had proven to be no match for India the last time they were here for a Test assignment, getting hammered by the hosts by 208 runs in the one-off encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in February 2017, the match sandwiched between the England and Australia assignments.

Bangladesh's tour however, was under doubt after the players went on strike against the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over pay and benefits, which was supported by the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations. The strike was eventually called off after all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and other senior members of the team met with BCB chief Nazmul Hassan on Wednesday, the board accepting the players' 11-point list of demands.