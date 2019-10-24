-
India team selection for Bangladesh series 2019 Highlights: Virat Kohli to captain Test side; Rohit Sharma to lead in T20Is
Date: Thursday, 24 October, 2019 17:16 IST
-
16:49 (IST)
Mumbai and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shivam Dube earns his maiden India call-up after being included in the squad for the Bangladesh T20Is.
-
16:41 (IST)
However, Kohli will continue to lead the side in the Test. Note that Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for both formats.
India squad for Bangladesh Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant
-
16:39 (IST)
It's official! Virat Kohli has been rested in the shorter format, and Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the T20I series against Bangladesh.
India squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur
Here's a detailed look at a timeline of events in Sourav Ganguly's life — whether as a cricketer, as an administrator or his personal life. Ganguly had earlier been elected BCCI president unopposed on 23 October, effectively taking over the reigns of the board from the Committee of Administrators (CoA).
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has said that he's looking forward to a "healthy discussion" with newly-appointed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The India captain made the comments at an event in Mumbai the same day the selection committee was to announce the squads for the Bangladesh home fixtures at the BCCI headquarters.
Read the full report here.
Yesterday, Sourav Ganguly took oath as president of the BCCI and in his press conference, spoke on a range of issues. From tackling corruption within the world's largest cricket body to the future of MS Dhoni, Ganguly laid out the issues which he will be addressing on a priority basis during his tenure. Read more on what he said here.
Virat Kohli is likely to be rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh. However, he will, in all likelihood, make a return for the two-match Test series as he has said that the format is close to his heart and he wants to make sure that India maintains its lead at the top of the leaderboard of the World Test Championship.
The big talking point ahead of the selection announcement is that of captain Virat Kohli's availability for the three T20Is and two Tests. That and the fact that Kerala keeper-batsman Sanju Samson could be called up as Rishabh Pant's cover for the series. More talking points ahead of the big announcement here.
Bangladesh's tour of India was under threat earlier this week when the players went on strike over pay and benefits, which was ultimately called off late on Wednesday when Shakib Al Hasan and other senior members of the team met with BCB chief Nazmul Hassan, the board accepting the 11-point list of players' demands.
More on that here.
As the South Africans head back home after getting decisively outplayed in the three-match Test series, India brace up for another home challenge, this time against neighbours Bangladesh in three T20Is and two Tests.
The Proteas held India to a 1-1 stalemate under the leadership of Quinton de Kock, winning by nine wickets at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru in the third and final T20I, with the first game of the series getting rained out and India winning the second match by seven wickets. The Test series however, barring an odd day or two, was a lopsided contest as the Indians romped their way to comfortable victories across the three Tests —hosted at Visakhapatnam, Pune and Ranchi respectively. Two of those wins were by an innings margin, coming in consecutive matches.
Bangladesh begin their India tour with a three-T20I series, the first match taking place at the newly-christened Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla) in New Delhi. That will be followed by a two-Test series, which includes Bangladesh's first-ever Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
Bangladesh had proven to be no match for India the last time they were here for a Test assignment, getting hammered by the hosts by 208 runs in the one-off encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in February 2017, the match sandwiched between the England and Australia assignments.
Bangladesh's tour however, was under doubt after the players went on strike against the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over pay and benefits, which was supported by the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations. The strike was eventually called off after all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and other senior members of the team met with BCB chief Nazmul Hassan on Wednesday, the board accepting the players' 11-point list of demands.
