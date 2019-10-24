Virat Kohli says he is looking forward to 'healthy discussion' with newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
Kohli reiterated that there was a good understanding between the two and recalled that he has had meetings with the former India captain in the past.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs HK Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Match Abandoned
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs NIG United Arab Emirates beat Nigeria by 5 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK Vs JER Hong Kong beat Jersey by 8 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs IRE Canada beat Ireland by 10 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Netherlands by 5 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER vs SCO - Oct 24th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs SIN - Oct 25th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE vs JER - Oct 25th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Oct 25th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Haryana Election Result 2019 LIVE Counting and Updates: Amit Shah thanks voters for 'making BJP single largest party'; Khattar stakes claim to form govt
-
As Congress stares at possible defeat in Maharashtra, experts blame high command's 'insipid' campaigning, lack of will to even fight
-
LaLiga: Spanish league to appeal against 18 December date for postponed Clasico; suggest 4 December
-
Saand Ki Aankh movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are smashing good fun as UP’s inspiring Shooter Daadis
-
Donald Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, halts American involvement in 'blood-stained' Syria; calls Turkish ceasefire a 'major breakthrough'
-
Supreme Court rules against telcos: Will have to pay Centre Rs 92,000 cr; Airtel may end up paying over Rs 21,000 cr, Vodafone Rs 20,000 cr
-
En route to Annapurna Base Camp, every turn is more mesmerising than the last
-
Kartarpur Corridor: Online portal for registration of pilgrims made functional after India, Pakistan sign agreement
-
Call of Duty: Can Modern Warfare restore the franchise's somewhat tarnished glory?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said that he was looking forward to a healthy discussion with newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly later in the day.
Kohli, who was in Mumbai for the launch of the Audi A6 car, reiterated that there was a good understanding between the two and recalled that he has had meetings with the former India captain in the past.
File image of Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli. AFP
“I will meet him. I have met him many times earlier as well to discuss a lot of things. You look forward to a good discussion with ones who themselves have played cricket in the past and know what situation you are, what could be the requirements of the team,” the Delhi cricketer told reporters.
“It will be a healthy discussion because we both have played cricket, I am playing currently and he's played in the past and there is a good understanding. I have had a discussion with him earlier as well and am expecting the same this time around too,” the 30-year-old added.
When Ganguly took over as the BCCI president on Wednesday, he had said that Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket and also asserted that he wanted to make the captain's life easier.
"It will be a proper discussion and everything will be mutually discussed but be rest assured, we are here to make their life easier, not make their life difficult. Everything is on the basis of performance," the former skipper had said on Wednesday.
"I will speak to him tomorrow. He is the most important man in Indian cricket as captain of India. I look it at that way. So we will have a word with him and as I said we will support him in every possible way, he wants to make this team the best in the world. It has been a great team to be honest with the way they have played in the last three to four years," he had stated.
Virat Kohli led India to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup earlier this year and since then, he has not had a break as he led India to series victories across formats against West Indies in the Caribbean. This was followed by a drawn three-match T20I series against South Africa, which kick-started their home season. His team’s very recent taste of success came in the Test series against the Proteas, as they completed the clean sweep. It was a record 11th consecutive Test series win for India.
The team for the upcoming series against Bangladesh will be picked later on Thursday, and there are reports that Kohli could be rested after a hectic few months.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 24, 2019 15:58:24 IST
Also See
VVS Laxman says he has no doubt that Indian cricket will continue to prosper under BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly
Lodha-compliant BCCI state units to receive allocated funds once president-elect Sourav Ganguly's committee takes charge
India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha hopes players will 'immensely benefit' from BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly's leadership