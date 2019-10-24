India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said that he was looking forward to a healthy discussion with newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly later in the day.

Kohli, who was in Mumbai for the launch of the Audi A6 car, reiterated that there was a good understanding between the two and recalled that he has had meetings with the former India captain in the past.

“I will meet him. I have met him many times earlier as well to discuss a lot of things. You look forward to a good discussion with ones who themselves have played cricket in the past and know what situation you are, what could be the requirements of the team,” the Delhi cricketer told reporters.

“It will be a healthy discussion because we both have played cricket, I am playing currently and he's played in the past and there is a good understanding. I have had a discussion with him earlier as well and am expecting the same this time around too,” the 30-year-old added.

When Ganguly took over as the BCCI president on Wednesday, he had said that Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket and also asserted that he wanted to make the captain's life easier.

"It will be a proper discussion and everything will be mutually discussed but be rest assured, we are here to make their life easier, not make their life difficult. Everything is on the basis of performance," the former skipper had said on Wednesday.

"I will speak to him tomorrow. He is the most important man in Indian cricket as captain of India. I look it at that way. So we will have a word with him and as I said we will support him in every possible way, he wants to make this team the best in the world. It has been a great team to be honest with the way they have played in the last three to four years," he had stated.

Virat Kohli led India to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup earlier this year and since then, he has not had a break as he led India to series victories across formats against West Indies in the Caribbean. This was followed by a drawn three-match T20I series against South Africa, which kick-started their home season. His team’s very recent taste of success came in the Test series against the Proteas, as they completed the clean sweep. It was a record 11th consecutive Test series win for India.

The team for the upcoming series against Bangladesh will be picked later on Thursday, and there are reports that Kohli could be rested after a hectic few months.

