There were many surprises as India announced the squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. The biggest omission is that of Rishabh Pant from both squads. While some of the media houses have reported that Pant is out with an injury, BCCI has not given any official reason for him missing the ODIs and T20Is.

Also, Rohit Sharma is only going to captain India in the ODIs, while Hardik Pandya has been named the captain for the T20I series. Once again, BCCI has not given any official confirmation on whether this is going to be a long-term arrangement or for only the Sri Lanka series. Rohit is also not part of the T20I side along with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. While BCCI has not said anything officially, it’s being felt that these star cricketers will not be making a return to the T20I squad as India is looking to build a modern-day unit with the 2024 T20 World Cup in the mind.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has made an unprecedented jump at the international level, is the vice-captain for T20Is against Sri Lanka and Pandya is the vice-captain for ODIs. Sanju Samson has been included only in the T20I squad.

Another big omission is that of Shikhar Dhawan from the ODIs.

The T20I squad has a lot of fresh faces with Mukesh Kumar and Shivam Mavi getting call-ups.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to so many changes and surprises:

So, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are now ahead of Rishabh Pant in the T20 pecking order. It was on the cards. Ishan, Ruturaj, Samson and Sky is a fabulous top 4. Expect Rajat Patidar to compete with Hooda and Tripathi for the last batting spot — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 27, 2022

No reason known, but if it isn’t resting him or him working on something specific, dropping Rishabh Pant from the ODI team is truly shocking. Avg 44, SR 101 since 2021.#INDvSL https://t.co/eM34QpDBP3 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) December 27, 2022

Selectors dropped Rishabh Pant rather than picking Sanju Samson to calm down his fans. 😭 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 27, 2022

Captain Hardik Pandya is back! pic.twitter.com/IscldNroC3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2022

Good call to leave out Shreyas as well from T20Is. India have 6 players who can bat in the Top 3 in Gill, Ruturaj, Gaikwad, Tripathi, Hooda and SKY. Think Gill has been lucky to make the T20 squad. He needs to up his PP strike rate in IPL first before he plays for India. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 27, 2022

Sanju Samson dropped from the India ODI squad? Horrible move. #INDvSL — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 27, 2022

Other countries squad announcements, in both men’s and women’s cricket, are full of clarity. Quotes, explanations in team changes, injury scenes, all are covered. In India, it’s completely opposite. Sigh! https://t.co/GoU4QdF7Gq — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) December 27, 2022

Ravi Bishnoi should have been in the T20I squad at least. That bloke delivered well for India whenever he got the chance. — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) December 27, 2022

Does the BCCI selection committee select players while intoxicated?, don’t you think Sanju Samson should have replaced KL Rahul in ODIs. Ravindra Jadeja should have been selected when he is fit, Don’t trash the national team, take out the flops, world cup is near. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7DtfZaQjmc — Deepa 🇮🇳 (@Deepa_Gurukkal) December 27, 2022

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

