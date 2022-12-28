Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Truly shocking': Twitter reacts to India's squads for ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka

Cricket

'Truly shocking': Twitter reacts to India's squads for ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka

India's squads for Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is included a lot of surprises and led to interesting reactions on Twitter.

'Truly shocking': Twitter reacts to India's squads for ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma will captain India in ODIs while Hardik Pandya has been named T20I captain for now. AFP

There were many surprises as India announced the squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. The biggest omission is that of Rishabh Pant from both squads. While some of the media houses have reported that Pant is out with an injury, BCCI has not given any official reason for him missing the ODIs and T20Is.

Also, Rohit Sharma is only going to captain India in the ODIs, while Hardik Pandya has been named the captain for the T20I series. Once again, BCCI has not given any official confirmation on whether this is going to be a long-term arrangement or for only the Sri Lanka series. Rohit is also not part of the T20I side along with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. While BCCI has not said anything officially, it’s being felt that these star cricketers will not be making a return to the T20I squad as India is looking to build a modern-day unit with the 2024 T20 World Cup in the mind.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has made an unprecedented jump at the international level, is the vice-captain for T20Is against Sri Lanka and Pandya is the vice-captain for ODIs. Sanju Samson has been included only in the T20I squad.

Another big omission is that of Shikhar Dhawan from the ODIs.

The T20I squad has a lot of fresh faces with Mukesh Kumar and Shivam Mavi getting call-ups.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to so many changes and surprises:

 

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 28, 2022 09:18:58 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Friday Night Lights make way for cricket in Texas suburbs, alike Indian subcontinent
First Cricket News

Friday Night Lights make way for cricket in Texas suburbs, alike Indian subcontinent

The share of Asians among foreign-born in the U.S. has risen recently, from 30.1% during the 2012 to 2016 period to 31.2% in the 2017 to 2021 period.

'Problems arise when you seek advice from outsiders': Shahid Afridi on Babar Azam's captaincy
First Cricket News

'Problems arise when you seek advice from outsiders': Shahid Afridi on Babar Azam's captaincy

Shahid Afridi also criticised the fans for putting all the blame on Pakistan captain Babar Azam after the Test series loss to England.

Hardik Pandya set to lead India for Sri Lanka T20Is in Rohit Sharma’s absence
First Cricket News

Hardik Pandya set to lead India for Sri Lanka T20Is in Rohit Sharma’s absence

While Rohit has had a thumb dislocation plus webbing injury, he will be rushing to get fit for the Sri Lanka series.