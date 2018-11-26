India spinner Kuldeep Yadav bursts into top five in ICC T20I bowler rankings for the first time
Krunal Pandya, who claimed a stunning 4/36 in India's series levelling-win in the third game, rose 66 places to No 98, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah held their places at No 19 and No 21 respectively.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Did India learn its lessons from 26/11 Mumbai attacks? No, acute police shortage part of system-wide malaise
-
Ten years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Maritime security remains nightmare as India does little to plug loopholes
-
Russia seizes three Ukrainian naval ships off Crimea, prompts emergency UN Security Council meeting
-
Understanding mental illness: The question of perpetrators' minds — and why they need therapy too
-
Karan Johar on #MeToo in India: When a woman comes out, she is right and you believe her; it's lame to ask for proof
-
Sensex logs first gain in four sessions, soars 373 points to close at 35,354 on auto, FMCG stocks rally; Nifty up 102 points
-
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix talking points: Lewis Hamilton affirms legendary status, tributes flow in for Fernando Alonso
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Sambhaji Bhagat takes Ambedkar to the world
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018 : बाप, गधा, चाचा, ढेचू, कुडी, सुअर में कौन बनेगा विजेता
-
जाति है कि जाती नहीं! सी.पी. जोशी के जातिवादी बयान को किस हद तक भुना पाएंगे मोदी?
-
वसुंधरा सरकार में राजस्थान हर मोर्चे पर पिछड़ गया, कांग्रेस जीतकर वापस लाएगी गौरव: सचिन पायलट
-
त्रिपुरा की बीजेपी विंग के हाथ में है मिजोरम जीत की बागडोर
-
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर: आतंकवाद खत्म करे तभी पाकिस्तान जाऊंगा- कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Dubai: India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav made the most significant gains and entered the top five for the first time in the latest ICC men's T20 International player rankings.
Yadav, who took four wickets across the three Twenty20 Internationals against Australia, moved up a whopping 20 places to No 3.
Adam Zampa, the Australia leg-spinner, made a 17-spot leap to No 5 after picking three wickets against India across two innings, including a match-winning spell of 2/22 in the first match.
India's Kuldeep Yadav. AP
And with Australia quicks Billy Stanlake and Andrew Tye slipping five places to No 14 and eight places to No 18 respectively, the top 10 bowlers' list now features nine spinners Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf the lone quick among the top names.
Krunal Pandya, who claimed a stunning 4/36 in India's series levelling-win in the third game, rose 66 places to No 98, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah held their places at No 19 and No 21 respectively.
In the batting department, the results were mixed. India opener Shikhar Dhawan moved up five places to No 11 after his knocks of 76 and 41, but Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul slipped two spots to No 6 and No 9 respectively, while Virat Kohli kept his spot at No 14 after scores of 4 and 61* the latter a match-winning effort.
For Australia, skipper Aaron Finch, who failed to be his destructive self in all four games including the one-off T20I against South Africa, slipped one spot to the third rank, but Glenn Maxwell rose to the fifth place from No 6 after scores of 38, 46, 19 and 13.
In the Test team rankings, India held on to the top spot with 116 points.
England have claimed second position on the team rankings after completing a 3-0 sweep over Sri Lanka in Colombo on Monday.
England had started the series ranked third on 106 points, one point behind South Africa. As the Test team rankings, unlike the ODI and T20I team rankings, are updated at the end of a series, England have finished in second place on 108 points.
In contrast, Sri Lanka, who had entered the series in sixth place on 97 points (two points ahead of seventh-ranked Pakistan), have finished two points behind Pakistan on 93 points after conceding four points.
In the latest table, India (116 points) lead the field. They are followed by England (108), South Africa (106), Australia (102) and New Zealand (101).
If Australia win all four Tests against India, and South Africa beat Pakistan 3-0, then South Africa will be the new No 1-ranked side, ahead of Australia by a fraction of a point.
In this scenario, England and India will be equal on 108 points with England ranked above India when the points are calculated beyond the decimal point.
Australia can also top the team rankings, but to make this happen, Tim Paine's side will have to win all four Tests against India and then hope Pakistan either draw or win a Test against South Africa. If Australia and South Africa win 4-0 and 2-1 respectively, then Australia will be first on 110 points and South Africa will be fourth on 108 points.
However, if India and Pakistan beat Australia and South Africa 4-0 and 3-0 respectively, then India will move to 120 points while retaining the No 1 position, followed by England (108), New Zealand (105, if they draw Pakistan 1-1 and beat Sri Lanka 2-0), Pakistan (103), South Africa (100) and Australia (97).
Updated Date:
Nov 26, 2018
Also See
India vs Australia: Pacer Mitchell Starc called up for the final T20I as hosts aim for series win
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya lead visitors to series-levelling six-wicket win in third T20I
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli feels skill wise visitors were better in third T20I, admits 1-1 series result is a 'fair reflection'