'India is not our enemy': Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria hits back at Shahid Afridi

The back and forth between former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and spinner Danish Kaneria has reached yet another high. In the latest salvo, Kaneria tweeted, "India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion. If you consider India as your enemy, then don't ever go to any Indian media channel."

"When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed," he added in a subsequent tweet.

Kaneria had made explosive accusations against former teammate Afridi where he claimed he was mistreated for being a Hindu. The spinner further added that it hurt his religious sentiments when Afridi asked him to convert to Islam.

"I was always degraded by Shahid Afridi. We used to play together for the same department, he used to keep me on the bench and didn’t let me play the one-day tournament," he told news agency IANS.

"He didn’t want me to be in the team. He was a liar, manipulator… because he’s a characterless person. Shahid Afridi was the only person who would go to other players and provoke them against me," he added.

In response, Afridi claimed Kaneria is making such allegations for money and cheap publicity. Afridi also noted that Kaneria had claimed the religious sentiment angle because he was talking with an Indian website.

“He is giving interviews to our enemy country which can incite religious sentiments,” Afridi stated.

Kaneria played 61 Tests for Pakistan in a career that spanned almost a decade. The leg-spinner took 261 wickets in his career. Against India, he played 11 matches and took 43 wickets.

He also featured in 18 One-Day Internationals, where he picked up 15 wickets. His cricketing career was brought to a halt in 2012 after he was banned by the England Cricket Board (ECB) over spot-fixing charges during the English County Championship Pro-League matches in 2009.

