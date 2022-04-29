Shahid Afridi was a manipulator, characterless person: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria lashed out at Shahid Afridi for mistreating him during his playing days and went on to call him a liar and a manipulator. The former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was the first person to talk about Kaneria and how he wasn't really treated well because he was a Hindu.

“Shoaib Akhtar was the first person to talk about my problem in public. Hats off to him for saying it (how I was mistreated in the team because of being a Hindu). However, he was later pressured by several authorities. He then stopped talking about it. But yes, it did happen to me. I was always degraded by Shahid Afridi. We used to play together for the same department, he used to keep me on the bench and didn’t let me play the one-day tournament."

“He didn’t want me to be in the team. He was a liar, manipulator… because he’s a characterless person. However, my focus was only on cricket and I used to ignore all these tactics. Shahid Afridi was the only person who would go to other players and provoke them against me. I was performing well and he was jealous of me. I am proud that I played for Pakistan. I was grateful," Kaneria told IANS.

Kaneria also added that there were false allegations that were levelled against him and said that he was never involved in any kind of spot-fixing. The right-arm bowler was banned by the ECB in the year 2012 and was charged of spot-fixing in the English County Championship pro-league matches in 2009.

“Some false allegations were levelled against me (of spot-fixing). My name was joined with the person involved in the case. He was a friend of other Pakistani cricketers as well, including Afridi. But I don’t know why I was targeted. I just want to request the PCB to lift the ban so that I can do my work."

“There are several fixers who got out of ban. I don’t know why I am not able to get that treatment. I have played for my country and I should be given a chance like others as well. Now I am not even playing any international cricket. I am not asking the PCB for any job, but please lift this ban so that I can live peacefully and do my work with respect," he added.

The right-hander had played 61 Tests where he picked up 261 wickets while was also capped 18 times in the ODI sand had 15 scalps to his name.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.