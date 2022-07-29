Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, ball by ball commentary, IND vs WI live coverage: India and West Indies begin T20I series in Trinidad

18:34 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE
The update from the Indian camp is that Sanju Samson has been added to the squad in place of KL Rahul. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson as a replacement for KL Rahul in the T20I squad for the ongoing West Indies series," the BCCI said in a statement

18:20 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the 1st T20I between India and West Indies

Highlights

India vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, ball by ball commentary: India play WI in first T20I

India plays in a five match series against West Indies starting Friday. AP

India vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the 1st T20I between India and West Indies

PREVIEW: After wrapping the ODI series 3-0, a rampant India will look to make a winning start to the T20I assignment when they take on hosts West Indies in the first encounter of the five-match series on Friday.

The first match will be played in the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

India will be welcoming back regular captain Rohit Sharma for the T20I series after Shikhar Dhawan led the side in the ODIs. Apart from Rohit, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi will also return to the squad. KL Rahul has been ruled out of the series after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Meanwhile, West Indies has announced a 16-member squad for the T20I series with Shimron Hetmyer making a return.

Here’s all you need to know about the first West Indies vs India T20I:

When will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played on 29 July, 2022 (Friday).

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, in Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I start?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be telecast on DD Sports and live streamed on the FanCode website and its app. You can also browse firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.

India’s squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies squad:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh

Updated Date: July 29, 2022 18:21:16 IST



